Inszone Insurance Services Expands into Arkansas with Acquisition of Arkansas Best Insurance Agency, Inc.

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inszone Insurance Services, a rapidly growing national provider of commercial, personal, and benefits insurance, is pleased to announce its expansion into Arkansas through the acquisition of Arkansas Best Insurance Agency, Inc., a long-standing independent agency based in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Founded in 1905, Arkansas Best Insurance Agency has proudly served clients across Arkansas and neighboring states for well over a century. In 1995, the agency was purchased from a local bank by Michael Lipton and a partner, with Lipton serving as the primary owner for the last 15 years. Since then, the agency has built on its strong foundation, establishing a reputation for reliability and client-first service.

Arkansas Best Insurance Agency has operated as a generalist, providing insurance solutions for businesses of all sizes while also maintaining a strong presence in personal lines. This balance has allowed the agency to remain deeply connected to its community while serving a wide range of client needs across the region.

When considering the future, the leadership of Arkansas Best Insurance Agency recognized the need for a strong partner to continue its legacy. “It became clear we couldn’t perpetuate the agency internally,” said Lipton. “I was very impressed with Chris Walters when he came and met with me personally. Inszone seemed like the best fit—compared to some of the larger options out there, Inszone shared our philosophies. They understand the importance of working with medium and smaller accounts, and personal lines remain a big part of what we do. That alignment made all the difference.”

“Arkansas Best Insurance Agency has an incredible history and a legacy of client service that spans more than a century,” said Chris Walters, CEO of Inszone Insurance Services. “Their strong mix of commercial and personal lines, as well as their deep community ties, make them an excellent addition to the Inszone team. We look forward to building on their success and providing additional resources and carrier access to both their team and their clients.”

Arkansas Best Insurance Agency will continue operating out of its Hot Springs and Hot Springs Village offices, ensuring clients receive the same personal service they have always known, now backed by Inszone’s national strength and expanded capabilities.

About Inszone Insurance Services

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone Insurance Services is a full-service insurance brokerage firm offering a wide range of property & casualty and employee benefits solutions. Inszone continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions, now serving clients through offices in California, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Washington, with additional expansion planned nationwide.

For more information about Inszone Insurance Services, visit www.inszoneinsurance.com.