Cross Ocean Partners and OakPoint Real Estate Acquire Encino Trace, a 324,342 SF Class A Office Campus in Austin, TX

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OakPoint Real Estate (“Oakpoint”), a Nashville- and Austin-based real estate investment firm, and Cross Ocean Partners (“Cross Ocean”), a global asset management platform focused on special situations, credit and hard asset investments, today announced the acquisition of Encino Trace, a premier two-building, 324,342 square-foot Class A office campus located along Austin’s Southwest Parkway.

The all-cash transaction provides execution certainty and brings together OakPoint’s local market expertise with Cross Ocean’s global investment platform. Encino Trace offers a diversified tenant base anchored by Arm Holdings (ARM), alongside financial services, insurance, professional services, and healthcare tenants—creating durable cash flow and long-term value potential.

“Encino Trace exemplifies the type of opportunity we are targeting in today’s market—a high-quality property with strong fundamentals acquired at a significant discount to our view of long-term value,” said Ryan Buscha, Director at OakPoint. “Partnering with Cross Ocean allowed us to pair our local presence and operating expertise with their global investment capabilities to execute quickly. With its location and weighted average lease term, Encino Trace is well-positioned to outperform in the current office environment.”

“We are pleased to partner with OakPoint on this acquisition of a premier office asset with durable cash flow,” said Terence Kim, Managing Director, US Credit, Cross Ocean. “As one of the most active institutional office investors nationally, we continue to see opportunity to acquire well-located, high-quality properties at compelling values.”

About OakPoint Real Estate

OakPoint Real Estate is a fully integrated real estate investment firm with offices in Nashville and Austin. Since 2011, the firm has completed over 60 investments across office, multifamily, retail, and industrial properties. OakPoint’s platform spans acquisitions, asset management, property management, leasing, construction, and development, enabling execution across the full investment lifecycle. www.oakpointre.com

About Cross Ocean Partners

Cross Ocean Partners Management LP (together with its affiliates, including Cross Ocean Adviser LLP) is a global asset manager with approximately $10.0 billion of assets under management and 82 employees across its offices in Greenwich (CT), London and Dublin. Cross Ocean is led by Graham Goldsmith, CEO and co-CIO, and Steve Zander, Head of Europe and co-CIO. It invests globally in a broad range of asset classes including real estate. www.crossoceanpartners.com.