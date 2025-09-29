VISIUM Announces Installation of Visium Devices at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Clean Air Advancement

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VISIUM today announced the installation of its Visium Far-UVC sanitization technology at the Miami Dolphins training facility, the Baptist Health Training Complex, ushering in a new era of protection to further improve athlete health and performance. This partnership demonstrates VISIUM’s innovative application in professional sports, offering an added layer of biosecurity to support player health, recovery, and availability.

Visium technology uses a specific wavelength of Far-UVC (222nm) to continuously inactivate pathogens in the air and on surfaces. It is invisible, silent, and safe for use in occupied spaces.

The main goal of this installation is to reduce microbial load on equipment surfaces that would come from players and the general environment. A key target pathogen is MRSA (staph), which can create a dangerous skin infection if it enters through an open wound during treatment; a specific concern in high-contact areas. Visium continuously inactivates pathogens, including MRSA, on surfaces in real time, adding an additional layer of protection against infection.

“Visium gives elite sports teams an unseen edge and provides a crucial, non-intrusive advantage for these organizations,” said John Rajchert, CEO of VISIUM. “By constantly sanitizing the air and surfaces in critical spaces, Visium is a tool to help reduce the risk of illness spreading among athletes and staff. This represents a paradigm into engineering-based solution that safeguards a team's most valuable asset: their players' health and availability.”

In the competitive landscape of professional sports, success hinges on the smallest of details – from training regimens to environmental conditions. The Miami Dolphins, already known for their state-of-the-art facilities, player amenities and high NFLPA report card rankings, once again set the bar by being early adopters of this cutting-edge technology. With the addition of Visium, the Dolphins strengthen their edge further solidifying their commitment to player health and safety at the highest levels.

“We’re always looking for ways we can reduce the spread of infection and keep our team healthy throughout the year,” said Kyle Johnston, Miami Dolphins Head Athletic Trainer. “Visium allows us to do that without any hindrance to the players or our training staff during the workday. Player health and safety will always be our top priority, and we’re excited to add this new cutting-edge technology to help us provide the best training environment possible for them.”

The installation includes 15 Visium fixtures, covering 2,618 sq ft, strategically placed in four rooms – the training room and three adjacent exam rooms. The training room is specifically for physical therapy, hydration, massage, recovery treatments, and day-to-day medical care, while the exam rooms are where personalized medical evaluations and treatments take place.

For more information, visit VISIUM's website.

About VISIUM

Visium provides continuous air and surface sanitization solutions using Far-UVC technology. The Visium technology offers a comprehensive IoT-connected system that ensures safe, effective, and real-time sanitization in various industries, including agriculture, healthcare, education, and more.