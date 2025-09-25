Suffolk and the School District of Lee County Celebrate the Completion of Riverdale High School With Pep Rally and Ribbon Cutting

ESTERO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Suffolk, one of the most innovative and successful builders in the country, recently joined the School District of Lee County to celebrate the completion of the Riverdale High School expansion. This comprehensive renovation and expansion project was delivered on time and on budget, creating a modern, future-ready learning environment for more than 2,000 students.

“Partnering with the School District of Lee County has been a true example of what’s possible when innovation, collaboration and a commitment to excellence come together,” said Pete Tuffo, President of Florida Gulf Coast and National Gaming at Suffolk. Share

Working on an active campus required extensive planning, coordination and collaboration between Suffolk, district leaders and the community. The construction team prioritized safety while ensuring teaching and learning continued uninterrupted.

“Partnering with the School District of Lee County on the Riverdale High School expansion has been a true example of what’s possible when innovation, collaboration and a commitment to excellence come together,” said Pete Tuffo, President of Florida Gulf Coast and National Gaming at Suffolk. “By leveraging advanced technology, we were able to maintain transparency with the district and community, optimize project performance, and deliver a state-of-the-art learning environment on time and on budget. Projects like this demonstrate Suffolk’s dedication not only to building structures, but to building lasting partnerships and stronger communities.”

The transformation added a 14-room science building, a full-size gymnasium, a dedicated testing facility, a childcare academy, updated classrooms, new staff offices, and a modern kitchen and cafeteria. Pathways and parking were redesigned, while critical infrastructure – HVAC, flooring, lighting, audio, plumbing, communications systems and life safety systems – was upgraded to support future growth. Portable classrooms were removed, with the space converted into sports and practice fields.

Throughout the process, Suffolk engaged students and the community. Riverdale seniors toured the site through the Junior Achievement program, gaining firsthand exposure to careers in skilled trades. Despite significant weather challenges during the 2024 hurricane season, the project remained on schedule thanks to strategic planning, consistent field coordination, and the use of advanced technology tools including Clearstory, OpenSpace and Voyage Control.

“Thank you to our project partners for delivering an exceptional finished product,” said School District of Lee County Superintendent Dr. Denise Carlin. “Students and faculty could watch the campus transform in front of their eyes. Riverdale is now equipped to serve generations of Raiders for years to come.”

“Riverdale’s transformation is a direct result of strong collaboration between the School District of Lee County, Suffolk and our community,” said Armor Persons, School Board Member for the School District of Lee County. “We are proud to see this vision come to life.”

The expansion was made possible through revenue from the half-cent sales tax approved by Lee County voters in 2018 and is part of Suffolk’s extensive portfolio of K–12 projects completed across Florida’s Gulf Coast, including most recently the new Gateway High School in Fort Myers and Elbert Elementary in Winter Haven.

About Suffolk

Suffolk is a national enterprise that builds, innovates and invests. Suffolk is an end-to-end business that provides value throughout the entire project lifecycle by leveraging its core construction management services with vertical service lines that include real estate capital investment, design, self-perform construction services, technology start-up investment (Suffolk Technologies) and innovation research/development.

Suffolk – America’s Contractor – is a national company with more than $8 billion in annual revenue, 3,000 employees, and offices in Boston (headquarters); New York City and Westchester County, New York; Miami, West Palm Beach, Tampa and Estero in Florida; Dallas; Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego; Las Vegas; Portland, Maine; New Haven, Connecticut; Herndon, Virginia; and Salt Lake City. Suffolk manages some of the most complex, sophisticated projects in the country, serving clients in every major industry sector, including healthcare, life sciences, education, gaming, transportation/aviation, federal government and public work, mission critical, advanced technology and commercial. Suffolk is privately held and is led by Founder, Chairman and CEO John Fish. Suffolk is ranked #8 on ENR’s list of “Largest Domestic Builders” and #10 on its list of “Top CM-at-Risk Contractors.” For more information, visit www.suffolk.com and follow Suffolk on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.