Allen Control Systems Awarded Contract With Maritime U.S. Special Operations Forces Unit

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allen Control Systems (ACS), a leader in autonomous precision robotics, today announced it has been awarded a contract in collaboration with defense contractor ManTech to integrate its Bullfrog™ autonomous weapon system onto U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF) maritime platforms directly supporting the warfighter.

ACS is building the next generation of autonomous weapon systems to meet the demands of modern conflict. Its flagship product, Bullfrog™, uses artificial intelligence, computer vision, and proprietary control systems to enable any legacy or modern weapon to achieve precise engagements at any target and significantly increases the accuracy of existing battlefield systems.

Widely regarded as one of the most technologically advanced and operationally demanding missions in the U.S. military, SOF’s adoption of Bullfrog validates the system’s readiness, reliability, and strategic relevance during the most challenging engagements.

“Maritime SOF units operate in some of the most complex and high-stakes environments our military faces, and as such they are among those units on the forefront of adopting mission-critical technology,” said Mike Wior, co-founder and CEO, ACS. “Their selection of Bullfrog reflects an urgent need for adaptable systems deployable across land and maritime platforms and trusted to defend against the expanding drone threat. We are honored to be part of this unit’s mission.”

The rapid proliferation of low-cost weaponized drones is reshaping modern combat, demanding an entirely new approach to defense. Bullfrog is currently the only autonomous weapon station on the market capable of effectively neutralizing hostile drones and is needed by every organization responsible for national security.

ACS is working alongside defense partners to ensure U.S. and allied forces can decisively counter emerging threats with unmatched speed, accuracy, and affordability. By combining advanced autonomy and precision robotics into deployable systems like Bullfrog, ACS ensures militaries are equipped to win in the next era of warfare.

About Allen Control Systems

Allen Control Systems (ACS) is a defense technology company that creates autonomous precision weapon systems to safeguard our military and partners, ensuring dominance on every battlefield. ACS is ushering in a new era of battlefield security, equipping U.S. and allied forces with the next generation of counter-drone technology. The company's first product, Bullfrog, is a first-of-its-kind AI-powered robotic weapon station that enhances battlefield effectiveness by transforming legacy or modern weapon systems to achieve unmatched accuracy and impact. ACS is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in Alexandria, Va. and Huntsville, Ala. For more information, please visit https://www.allencontrolsystems.com.