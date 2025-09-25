Mark43 Powers Public Safety Transformation Across Four Nassau County Agencies, Modernizing Technology to Enhance Innovation and Community Safety

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mark43, the leading public safety operations platform, today announced a milestone deployment across Nassau County, delivering its cloud-native Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD), Records Management System (RMS), OnScene (mobile application), and Insights (advanced analytics) to the Hempstead, Garden City, Lynbrook, and Old Westbury Police Departments.

As the second-most populous county in New York State, Nassau County is home to approximately 1.4 million residents across 284 square miles, with more than 60 villages and hamlets. To better serve their communities, four agencies transitioned from legacy on-premises systems to Mark43’s cloud-native platform. This marks a new era of collaboration, innovation, and advancement for the departments.

“As more agencies adopt Mark43, the platform becomes even more powerful, delivering greater collaboration, richer insights, and better outcomes for first responders," said Bob Hughes, CEO of Mark43. "Our mission is to ensure public safety professionals can rely on secure, modern solutions that help them work faster and smarter. By uniting CAD and RMS with one vendor, we’re giving Nassau County agencies a single pane of glass for operations, enabling more strategic decision-making as they keep their communities safe. We look forward to a strong partnership for many years to come.”

Inspector Sean Murphy of Lynbrook PD said, “We knew that Mark43 could meet our data sharing needs, while improving and growing with us from a technology development and engineering perspective.”

“After nearly 30 years with our current provider, the on-premises system no longer met our technology needs. This prompted a group of us to start searching for a modern system,” said Inspector Gerard Kneisel of Garden City PD. He added, “Mark43 delivered the full package—cybersecurity, analytics, and real-time access—for officers in the field and on mobile devices. It is exactly what law enforcement agencies need right now.”

Chief Richard Holland of Hempstead PD shared, “We felt stuck. Our on-premises servers held us back with errors, restrictions and outdated technology, which made real-time updates, data sharing and mobile use impossible. With limited manpower, this upgrade is like adding more officers in the field, helping them work faster and safer.”

Chief Stuart Cameron of Old Westbury PD added: “It was important for me to go with a system that several other agencies in Nassau County were going with so we can train and work together. We’re looking to have a more responsive vendor that is dedicated to continuously improving their product.”

Conrad Pepperman, John G. Sierchio, and Sam Trimble, Partners at Blue Line Tech, said, “We are committed to setting a new benchmark in public safety technology and redefining public safety standards across Long Island and New Jersey. We’re grateful to be a partner in this milestone launch, a true testament to our collaboration with Mark43 and Nassau County agencies in getting the best-in-class technology in the hands of officers for a safer, connected community.”

The Hempstead, Garden City, and Lynbrook Police Departments are now live on Mark43 technology, with Old Westbury Police Department following in the coming weeks.

Mark43 CAD and RMS for streamlined operations

Mark43 CAD acts as an intuitive extension of telecommunicators and first responders, ensuring seamless emergency response. Mark43 RMS enables real-time reporting and connectivity in the field, keeping personnel informed and ready.

“The reality is the cloud is more secure than your own server. With Mark43, our data stays secure, updates happen without downtime, and we can rely on uninterrupted service for our community. When I’m on the go, I can still access critical information on my tablet. Being able to see what’s going on and login from anywhere is invaluable to me as Chief,” said Chief Cameron of Old Westbury PD.

Inspector Kneisel of Garden City PD added, “I have been an officer for a long time and value the functionality of the cloud. It is going to provide enhanced security via AWS GovCloud which is essential for us.”

An interoperable CAD and RMS also saves time for officers and increases visibility in the community. Chief Holland of Hempstead PD shared, “With our previous system, officers needed to be at their desks to write reports, which was a huge time suck and usually resulted in costly overtime. Being able to write and submit their reports, error free and on-the-go, is not only going to get them back in the community faster but save us money. You can’t put a price on that!” Inspector Murphy of Lynbrook PD added, “Previously, our officers and Command Staff could only access our RMS via terminal and VPN. Having this information securely accessible in Mark43 while on the go at any time will increase efficiency tenfold.”

Additionally, Mark43 RMS has built-in NIBRS Technical Specification to ensure compliance with federal and state reporting standards. “What we like about Mark43 RMS, is that it won’t let our officers progress through the report until they capture all the necessary fields of information,” shared Chief Holland of Hempstead PD.

Mark43 OnScene for officer mobility and safety

Mark43 OnScene, a mobile application, delivers unparalleled situational awareness with officer GPS tracking for enhanced coordination and safety. “Mobility is a non-negotiable for officers and a critical element of what we needed in our new system. While we pride ourselves in a very quick response time, I think anybody would agree that in a critical event, seconds matter,” shared Inspector Kneisel of Garden City PD. “Officer safety is our number one priority, and the more information we can give them on their mobile devices is huge. The technology will let officers operate with everything at their fingertips so they can get home safely to their families,” added Chief Holland of Hempstead PD.

Mark43 Insights for real-time intelligence

Mark43 Insights equips agencies with advanced analytics, driving data-informed decision-making on crime trends, dispatch performance, and operational improvements. This unlocks real-time data sharing and intelligence for better collaboration and crime prevention. “Our previous analytics were cumbersome and complicated. We know the back-end capabilities of Mark43 Insights is going to exceed our expectations. Having real-time intelligence is where the future is and we want it in the hands of our officers as soon as possible,” shared the Inspector Kneisel of Garden City PD. “The ability to automatically generate recurring reports is very valuable for making determinations and seeing what’s going on, along with the ability to interface with other agencies to see if there is crossover,” said Chief Cameron of Old Westbury PD.

Chief Holland of Hempstead PD spoke to the impact advanced analytics will have on grant funding and data sharing to the community. “We must be able to transparently explain what we’re doing and how we’re making an impact on the city and the community. Advanced analytics will help us better qualify and respond to grant applications which is money we rely on.”

Lynbrook PD and Old Westbury PD shared the impact of having real-time data for joint investigations and crime prevention. “With Mark43, we will have greater situational awareness. If we have a person of interest, we can see where they are, what they are doing and where they have made contact across our borders,” said Inspector Murphy of Lynbrook PD. “Criminals don’t adhere to jurisdictional borders, so sharing a platform with neighboring agencies, along with data-sharing capabilities and interoperability, will help us solve crimes faster and more effectively together,” added Chief Cameron of Old Westbury PD.

End-to-end integrations for a comprehensive tech stack

Mark43 delivers an open, end-to-end, integrated software solution empowering agencies to ensure they are mission ready. This includes seamless integrations with existing systems. Mark43’s open API and architecture will enable these departments to access, import and share critical information across all necessary systems, unlocking shared intelligence.

“Mark43 really impressed us with its integration capabilities. We are actively using Axon body cameras and Flock license plate readers, so having seamless data sharing capabilities across our tech stack is essential. It will make things much easier for our department and improve community safety. Without having technology integrations, it is like taking two steps forward and one step back,” shared Chief Holland of the Hempstead PD.

Chief Cameron of Old Westbury PD added, “It is important for us to have a robust CAD and RMS that interfaces well with cameras and drones. These integrations are extremely valuable as we work to increase the efficiency of our technology.”

Learn more about Mark43’s public safety platform: www.mark43.com.