Hayden AI Partners with a California University to Deploy Automated Bike Lane and Bus Stop Enforcement

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hayden AI, the leading provider of vision AI solutions powering safer, smarter, and more efficient cities, announced today that the University of California San Diego will deploy its automated bike lane and bus stop enforcement systems. Hayden AI technology will be installed on 15 Triton Transit buses, UC San Diego’s transportation system, to help enforce these dangerous parking violations that occur on campus. A 60-day warning period will begin in December.

UC San Diego’s new program follows a successful pilot, where two buses were equipped with Hayden AI’s forward-facing camera systems to detect parking violations in bike lanes and bus stops on the UC San Diego campus. In just 59 days, 1,124 parking violations were detected; 88.4% percent of these violations were blocking the bike lane. This pilot has been nominated for Circulate San Diego’s Momentum Award.

“Clear bike lanes and bus stops are essential to keeping students, faculty, staff, and visitors safe as they travel throughout campus,” said Marty Beard, CEO of Hayden AI. “We’re thrilled to bring this practical, proven, and secure use of computer vision to their community.”

Illegal parking in bike lanes and bus stops creates significant safety hazards for cyclists, bus riders, and people with disabilities. Blocked bike lanes force people riding bikes to exit the bike lane and merge into vehicle traffic. Blocked bus stops slow down Triton Transit riders and prevent people – especially people with disabilities – from safely boarding and exiting buses, as bus operators cannot safely deploy the wheelchair access ramp when vehicles are illegally parked in the bus stop zone.

Bus-mounted camera enforcement is proven to change driver behavior and reduce instances of parking violations obstructing dedicated transit zones. Hayden AI’s automated enforcement system is installed on transit buses across the United States, including California cities like Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, Santa Monica, Culver City, and West Hollywood. In Washington DC, this technology has reduced parking violations obstructing bus stops by 32 percent in one year of enforcement.

About Hayden AI: Hayden AI powers safer, smarter, and more efficient cities. We combine advanced vision AI with purpose-built, vehicle-mounted hardware to analyze urban environments in real time. Cities use our technology to make streets safer and improve transit performance for everyone. Learn more at www.hayden.ai