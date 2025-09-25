Lamps Plus Supercharges Data Resilience with Veeam, Slashing Risk and Cost by 85%

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Veeam® Software, the #1 global leader by market share in data resilience, announced that Lamps Plus, the nation’s leading home specialty lighting retailer, has successfully upgraded its data resilience, boosting security and reliability and slashing IT costs with Veeam Data Platform and Veeam Vault.

Facing rising cyber threats and aging backup and protection tools, Lamps Plus needed a modern, flexible data resilience solution to safeguard its operations across 300 virtual servers and 1,200 endpoints, spanning stores, fulfillment centers, and e-commerce. With new Veeam solutions deployed, backup coverage has soared from just 30% to 99%, giving Lamps Plus confidence that critical data is protected, secure and rapidly recoverable - no matter what.

“E-commerce and retail demand uptime. We rely heavily on our extensive IT infrastructure to ensure smooth processing and fulfillment processes,” said Eric Denholtz, Senior Systems Engineer at Lamps Plus. “With our previous tools, we were only able to protect around 30% of our corporate IT environment. Veeam has made it simple to migrate, automate, and secure our data both on-premises and in the cloud. With Veeam Vault, we have peace of mind knowing we can recover quickly from any incident and protect against ransomware or human error, all while saving money.”

After evaluating several vendors, Veeam stood out for its flexibility and simplicity. Previous data protection and backup tools were complex and risky, limiting the ability to recover quickly. Data portability was also a challenge, leading to vendor lock-in, inaccessibility and data quality concerns. With Veeam, Lamps Plus migrated data from its previous cloud provider directly to Veeam Vault, avoiding any impact on the company’s on-premises networking and storage infrastructure.

“Veeam’s platform-agnostic approach was a motivating factor for us, as it allowed us to choose the most cost-effective infrastructure both on-premises and in the cloud,” said Denholtz. “Migrating our object storage was a simple process, and Veeam’s implementation was a breeze, with great support and transparent pricing form the team. With Veeam Vault, we can recover confidently, automate daily operations, and protect data against ransomware and human error. It’s a huge operational win.”

As a result of Lamps Plus’ engagement with Veeam, the company achieved:

An increase in backup coverage from 30% to 99%, reducing the risk of operational disruption

$300,000+ in IT cost savings through streamlined backup, automation, reporting capabilities, and transparent pricing

Secure, offsite backup on budget, without vendor lock-in

Hundreds of hours of engineering and manual work saved through instant, seamless recovery of individual files or whole virtual machines

“Every organization is a target. Lamps Plus took smart, decisive action to close their data resilience gaps,” said Shiva Pillay, General Manager and SVP of Americas at Veeam. “Their story shows how the right, trusted technology partner can deliver real business impact, protecting revenue and reputation while freeing IT to focus on innovation.”

Veeam empowers over 550,000 customers, including 67% of the Global 2000, to achieve radical resilience, keeping businesses running no matter what. For more information on Veeam, visit https://www.veeam.com.

