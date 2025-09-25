Moveworks Deepens Partnership with Microsoft, Empowering Workforce Through New Marketplace Integration

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moveworks, the leading agentic AI platform for the enterprise, today announced its availability in the newly unified Microsoft Marketplace. This announcement marks a new chapter in a multi-year collaboration between the two companies, focused on delivering secure, scalable, and robust AI solutions to customers. As part of its mission to empower employees wherever they work, Moveworks offers a one-stop shop for interacting with systems across the Microsoft ecosystem, giving employees secure access to data and workflows across hundreds of other applications, all within Microsoft Teams.

The strategic alliance between Moveworks and Microsoft has consistently pushed the boundaries of AI in the enterprise. Moveworks standardizes its agentic AI platform on Microsoft Azure, a move that underscores the stability, security, and privacy standards required to deliver a first-class experience. The collaboration also allows joint customers to apply their existing Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitments (MACC) towards the purchase of Moveworks, streamlining the procurement process. This long-standing partnership was recently recognized when Moveworks was named a finalist in the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards in the "Microsoft Teams Apps & Solutions" category.

"Our mission has always been to meet employees where they are, making it effortless to get the support and information they need to be productive," said Bhavin Shah, Moveworks CEO. "This expanded partnership with Microsoft is a critical step towards realizing that mission. By integrating deeply with Microsoft Teams and becoming a part of the unified Microsoft Marketplace, we are embedding our agentic AI directly into the workflows for millions of employees. It's about breaking down barriers between people and the systems they use daily, and this collaboration is fundamental to delivering that seamless experience at a global scale."

The Moveworks platform enhances the employee experience by making it easier for employees to complete everyday tasks across IT, HR, finance, and other internal departments. Now, integrated directly within the Microsoft ecosystem, employees can find information, automate tasks, and be more productive without leaving their flow of work.

"We're excited to have Moveworks as a launch partner for the AI apps and agents category in our newly unified Microsoft Marketplace, which surfaces apps, AI tools, and agents contextually within Microsoft products to meet you in the flow of work,” said Cyril Belikoff, Vice President - Worldwide Azure and Industry Go-to-Market, Microsoft. “Moveworks integrates with Microsoft 365 Copilot to empower the entire workforce via agentic AI, enabling employees to quickly create PowerPoint slides, write emails in Outlook, catch up in seconds during Teams meetings, and much more."

To learn more and get started, explore Moveworks on the Microsoft Marketplace: https://canary.marketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/product/SaaS/moveworks1615577377633.sol-52465-kkt

Moveworks helps the world’s foremost companies automate routine tasks, enabling employees to focus on high-impact work that drive the business forward. Recognized as one of Fast Company’s 2025 Most Innovative Companies in Enterprise, Moveworks has also received the 2024 AI Breakthrough Award and was named to the Forbes Cloud 100 in 2023. The company surpassed $100 million in annualized recurring revenue in September 2024 and has raised $315 million at a $2.1 billion valuation.

About Moveworks

Moveworks is the leading agentic AI Assistant that empowers the entire workforce. It's trusted by over 5 million employees at more than 350 of the world’s largest companies, including 10% of the Fortune 500, to automate everyday tasks and streamline business operations. Moveworks surpassed $100M in ARR and is backed by $315M in funding at a $2.1 billion valuation from investors including Alkeon, Bain, Iconiq, Kleiner Perkins, Lightspeed, Sapphire, and Tiger Global. Based in Mountain View, CA, Moveworks is redefining enterprise productivity.

For more information, follow Moveworks on LinkedIn or visit Moveworks.com.