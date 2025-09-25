Pioneer Power Receives e-Boost Order from the City of Long Beach, California

FORT LEE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPSI) (“Pioneer” or the “Company”), a leader in the design, manufacture, service and integration of distributed energy resources, power generation equipment and mobile electric vehicle (“EV”) charging solutions, today announced it has received a new order from the City of Long Beach, California for an e-Boost® mobile EV charging system through its reseller partner AssetWorks. AssetWorks is a leading supplier of fleet management software, automated fueling systems and EV charge management software and has been a reseller partner in the municipal and transit markets for Pioneer for multiple projects.

Pioneer eMobility will equip the City of Long Beach with a 250kW e-Boost Mobile ‘Stretch,’ which is expected to provide flexible, high-capacity EV charging for its Battle Motors EV sanitation trucks and also for the medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicles in its public works fleet. We expect that the e-Boost Mobile ‘Stretch’ solution will allow the City of Long Beach to accelerate its fleet electrification and expand its EV fleet while mitigating potential delays and costs associated with permanent grid infrastructure upgrades.

The City of Long Beach's latest investment in e-Boost mobile EV charging technology is a testament to its forward-thinking approach to sustainability and community development. The order is yet another version of e-Boost Mobile Max tagged as the ‘Stretch’ that combines ChargePoint chargers and power modules on skids to assimilate the feel of permanent EV charging but delivered at the pace of mobile EV charging.

Eric Winterset, Fleet Services Manager for City of Long Beach, commented, "This strategic investment in e-Boost highlights our dedication to building a sustainable fleet that not only reduces our environmental footprint but also enhances mobility and quality of life for our residents. We are excited about the impact the e-Boost technology will have on our efforts to accelerate fleet electrification, and we look forward to exploring more opportunities to leverage this innovative solution. Most importantly, it aligns with our vision of sustainability and mobility for all."

Nathan Mazurek, CEO of Pioneer, said, “This order underscores the growing opportunities for scalable charging solutions beyond traditional fleet use cases and highlights the versatility of e-Boost to serve not only transit and public safety vehicles, but also the demanding needs of sanitation and public works fleets. Designed to deliver scalable and sustainable power, e-Boost provides a cost-effective and flexible way to expand EV charging capacity. As demand for reliable, off-grid solutions continues to surge, we are establishing e-Boost as the go-to choice for powering critical infrastructure and electric vehicles.”

The order is expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2025.

About Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is a leader in the design, manufacture, integration, service of distributed energy resources, power generation equipment and mobile electric charging solutions for applications in the utility, industrial and commercial markets. To learn more about Pioneer, please visit its website at www.pioneerpowersolutions.com.

e-Boost is Pioneer’s portfolio of smart, mobile EV charging solutions that is revolutionizing the industry with its speed, flexibility, and sustainability. Since its launch in November 2021, e-Boost has established itself as the market leader, delivering mobile, off-grid charging solutions with unparalleled lead times and an extensive range of platforms. Trusted by electric bus and truck manufacturers, fleet management companies, municipalities, and EV infrastructure providers, e-Boost is setting the standard for innovative, all-inclusive EV charging solutions. To learn more about Pioneer's e-Boost, please visit its website at www.pioneer-emobility.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) the Company’s ability to successfully operate its business after the divestiture of its E-Bloc business, (ii) the Company’s ability to successfully increase its revenue and profit in the future, (iii) general economic conditions and their effect on demand for electrical equipment, (iv) the effects of fluctuations in the Company’s operating results, (v) the fact that many of the Company’s competitors are better established and have significantly greater resources than the Company, (vi) the Company’s dependence on two customers for a large portion of its business, (vii) the potential loss or departure of key personnel, (viii) unanticipated increases in raw material prices or disruptions in supply, (ix) the Company’s ability to realize revenue reported in the Company’s backlog, (x) future labor disputes, (xi) changes in government regulations, (xii) the liquidity and trading volume of the Company’s common stock, (xiii) an outbreak of disease, epidemic or pandemic, such as the global coronavirus pandemic, or fear of such an event, (xiv) risks associated with litigation and claims, which could impact our financial results and condition, and (xv) the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the continued listing requirements of the Nasdaq Capital Market.

More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Annual and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, respectively. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.