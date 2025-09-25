Acumatica Named Official ERP Solution for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and National Finals Rodeo

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acumatica, a leading provider of cloud-based business management solutions, today announced it has forged a multi-year partnership with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), the oldest and largest professional rodeo-sanctioning body in the world. Under the agreement, Acumatica becomes the Official ERP Software and Official Partner of the PRCA and the National Finals Rodeo (NFR), underscoring its role as the business management technology provider and trusted ally to the sport.

As an Acumatica customer, PRCA relies on Acumatica Cloud ERP to manage its complex operations, including financials, reporting, event logistics, and membership services. By powering PRCA’s back-office operations, Acumatica enables the organization to focus on its mission of elevating professional rodeo to its 40 million-plus fans worldwide.

“Acumatica is proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with the PRCA in showcasing and advancing the sport of rodeo,” said John Case, CEO of Acumatica. “As their partner and technology provider, we’re excited to continue to power PRCA’s growing operations with our open and flexible ERP platform while connecting with the passionate fans, athletes, and communities that define this incredible sport.”

Thousands of PRCA members compete in hundreds of sanctioned rodeos annually, and the organization reaches millions of fans through live events, TV broadcasts, and digital channels. Through this partnership, Acumatica branding will appear at select PRCA events across the United States, including the iconic NFR in Las Vegas, which draws more than 170,000 fans across the 10-day event. Acumatica will also receive visibility through arena signage, digital media, hospitality activations, and fan engagement opportunities throughout the PRCA season.

“Rodeo is built on hard work, dedication, and community, and we are excited to partner with a company like Acumatica that so passionately shares those values,” said PRCA CEO Tom Glause. “Together, we will elevate the experience for everyone who loves PRORODEO—from the competitors in the arena to the fans in the stands and those watching around the world—and drive its continued growth to reach more people than ever before.”

Acumatica’s investment in sports partnerships—including its new role with the PRCA—reflects its dedication to empowering winners on the field, in the arena, and in business. Learn more at https://www.acumatica.com/sponsorships/.

About Acumatica

Acumatica Cloud ERP is a comprehensive business management solution that was born in the cloud and built for more connected, collaborative ways of working. Designed explicitly to enable small and mid-market companies to thrive in today’s digital economy, Acumatica’s flexible solution, customer-friendly business practices and industry-specific functionality help growing businesses adapt to fast-moving markets and take control of their future. For more information, visit acumatica.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About the PRCA

The PRCA, headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., is recognized as the unsurpassed leader in sanctioning the sport of professional rodeo. The PRCA's mission is to unify membership in providing an innovative fan experience, to grow the sport of professional rodeo and provide new expanded opportunities for our membership and sponsors. Since 1986, the PRCA has paid out more than $1 billion in prize money to its contestants. The PRCA offers the best cowboys and the best rodeos, delivering the best fan experience while positively impacting our communities and embracing the spirit of the West. A membership-based organization, the PRCA sanctioned 828 events in 2024, and paid out more than $76 million. There are 35 million rodeo fans in the U.S. The sport’s marquee event, the National Finals Rodeo, increased its payout to more than $16.2 million in 2024. The PRCA televises the sport's premier events, with the world-renowned Wrangler National Finals Rodeo presented by Teton Ridge on The Cowboy Channel and streaming on the Cowboy Channel Plus App. PRCA-sanctioned rodeos donate more than $40 million to local and national charities every year. For comprehensive coverage of the cowboy sport, read PRORODEO Sports News, the official publication of the PRCA. The digital PSN and daily updates of news and results can be found on the PRCA's official website, www.prorodeo.com.