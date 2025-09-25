Katz's Delicatessen Partners with Square to Scale Iconic New York Institution

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Square today announced that Katz's Delicatessen, New York City's most iconic Jewish deli and a Lower East Side institution since 1888, has selected Square's comprehensive commerce platform to power its operations. The partnership enables Katz's to modernize its operations and grow with nationwide delivery, while preserving the authentic experience that has made it a culinary landmark and neighborhood favorite for over a century.

"Partnering with Square allows us to build on the experience our customers love while embracing modern commerce solutions. Whether they're dining in, ordering online, or shipping across the country, we're making it easier than ever to experience Katz's."

Famous for its house-cured, hand-carved pastrami and corned beef, Katz’s serves upwards of 30,000 pounds of pastrami and 12,000 pounds of corned beef weekly to both locals and tourists. While their legendary recipes remain unchanged, managing a bustling storefront alongside growing nationwide shipping demands required a modernized approach to payments and operations.

"Katz's has been serving New Yorkers and visitors from around the world for generations, and while our pastrami recipe hasn't changed since 1888, the way our customers want to order and pay has," said Jake Dell, Owner at Katz's Delicatessen. "Partnering with Square allows us to build on the experience our customers love while embracing modern commerce solutions. Whether they're dining in, ordering online, or shipping across the country, we're making it easier than ever to experience Katz's."

From managing busy counter orders to processing sales for their nationwide shipping business, Square's platform provides Katz's with the tools needed to operate efficiently across all sales channels. Katz's two physical locations, the original Lower East Side restaurant and their Brooklyn outpost at DeKalb Market Hall, feature Square Register for their counter service operations to ensure order accuracy and fast line management, while Square Terminals and Square Handhelds support special events and off-site merchandise sales. To power and further expand its robust e-commerce operation – which got its start during WWII with a memorable “Send a Salami to your Boy in the Army” campaign and now ships to hundreds of thousands of loyal deli fans nationwide each year – Katz's also leverages Square's native Magento integration to streamline shipping nationwide.

"Katz's Delicatessen exemplifies how iconic establishments can embrace technology to create new pathways for growth while preserving their authenticity," said Nick Molnar, Global Head of Sales and Marketing at Block, which includes Square and Cash App. "Square's integrated commerce solutions are designed for premium quick-service restaurants operating in dynamic, high-volume environments – including those like Katz's that need seamless integration between in-person and online sales channels. Square empowers Katz's to serve its legendary pastrami to the next generation of customers while maintaining the traditions that have made them a culinary institution in New York and beyond."

As part of the partnership, Square and Katz’s will collaborate on a series of national activations that celebrate neighborhood commerce and culinary heritage, including pop-up experiences that bring New York's most iconic deli flavors to cities across America, powered by Square.

To experience Katz’s, visit their Lower East Side or Brooklyn locations, or order online for nationwide delivery here. For more information about Square's restaurant solutions, please visit squareup.com/restaurants.

About Katz’s Deli

Katz’s Delicatessen is an iconic restaurant serving traditional Jewish deli fare in NYC’s Lower East Side. Since 1888, Katz’s pastrami and corned beef sandwiches have been the gold standard for an 'authentic' NYC deli experience, thanks to Katz's emphasis on traditional slow-curing processes and hand-carved slicing techniques. Today, Katz's serves thousands of hungry customers daily and ships their deli classics nationwide. Katz's storefront is considered a NYC landmark and is a popular destination among locals, tourists, and celebrities. For more information, visit www.katzsdelicatessen.com.

About Square

Square helps businesses turn transactions into connections and businesses into neighborhood favorites.

In 2009, Square started with a simple invention – the first mobile card reader, which changed how the entire financial system thinks about small businesses. Square has since grown into a global business platform helping millions of sellers of all sizes participate and thrive in their communities.

Whether independently run or a global chain, Square understands that sellers succeed when they have the freedom to focus on the experiences that keep customers coming back. From point of sale and payments to online commerce, staff management, banking, and more, Square brings together the tools sellers need to run and grow on one intelligent platform. For more information, visit squareup.com.