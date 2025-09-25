SurveyMonkey partners with Alex Albon for the 2025 Formula 1 season

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alex Albon is excited to announce a new partnership with SurveyMonkey, the world’s most popular platform for surveys and forms, for the 2025 Formula 1 season.

SurveyMonkey brings its powerful platform to the fast-paced world of Formula 1, partnering with Alex Albon to connect with fans and drive results. Share

This collaboration brings together two forces built on adaptability and precision, one known for transforming how organizations and individuals harness feedback, and the other for applying those same principles at the pinnacle of motorsport. As part of this partnership, Alex will use SurveyMonkey’s powerful tools to deepen fan engagement, strengthen team collaboration, and deliver richer storytelling during the season.

Throughout the next year, Alex will activate signature initiatives powered by SurveyMonkey, allowing fans to shape content and merchandise ideas, transform FanZone appearances into interactive global conversations, and showcase how SurveyMonkey supports the growing business enterprise behind the athlete.

The partnership will also feature SurveyMonkey branding on Alex’s helmet at select Grands Prix, alongside digital and social activations across his 6.6 million social media followers, amplifying a trusted brand to a global audience and demonstrating the critical role of data in a world-class sport.

“We’re excited to see FanCapital’s platform play a role in powering this partnership between Alex Albon and SurveyMonkey,” said Aidan Lyons, CEO at FanCapital. “It perfectly demonstrates how athlete-led engagement and actionable insights can create meaningful brand connections.”

“At SurveyMonkey, we believe feedback fuels performance,” said Eric Johnson, CEO at SurveyMonkey. “We are incredibly proud to partner with Alex Albon, a driver who embodies speed, precision, and a relentless drive for success. Just as we help our customers across the world gather insights that drive performance, innovation, and connection, we’re bringing that same spirit to the track—turning fan passion into actionable insights and empowering Alex and his team to make faster, smarter decisions.”

This partnership isn’t just about presence; it’s about turning fans from spectators into collaborators, and showcasing how data-driven insights fuel excellence both on and off the track.

SurveyMonkey joins Alex’s growing portfolio of personal partners, including Monsoon Valley, Beats by Dre, Liquid I.V., Adobe, and BELL Helmets.

About FanCapital

FanCapital powers a next-generation fan engagement platform for world-class teams, leagues, and athletes. Designed to grow audiences, deepen fan relationships, and drive revenue, the company combines deep roots in sports marketing with a sharp understanding of the evolving digital landscape. FanCapital specializes in crafting fan-first experiences that cultivate loyalty, shape narratives, and deliver measurable results. Its approach is anchored in four core pillars: Grow. Capture. Engage. Monetize. Learn more at fan-capital.com.

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is the world’s most popular platform for surveys and forms, built for business and loved by users. We combine powerful capabilities with intuitive design, effectively serving every use case, from customer experience to employee engagement, market research to payment and registration forms. With built-in research expertise and AI-powered technology, it’s like having a team of expert researchers right at your fingertips. Trusted by millions—from startups to Fortune 500 companies—SurveyMonkey helps teams gather insights and information that inspire better decisions, create experiences people love, and drive business growth. Discover how at surveymonkey.com.