Rubrik Okta Recovery to Unify Identity Protection for Comprehensive Cyber Resilience

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today at Oktane 2025 in Las Vegas, Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK), the Security and AI company, announced the launch of Rubrik Okta Recovery to protect and restore Okta Identity Provider (IdP) environments. Rubrik Okta Recovery will provide automated, immutable backups and in-place, granular recovery for critical Okta objects and metadata, enabling organizations to quickly recover from costly disruptions. Today’s announcement extends Rubrik’s existing identity recovery capabilities beyond Active Directory and Entra ID, and is the only solution to protect all three IdPs.

Okta serves as a foundation of the modern enterprise IT ecosystem, controlling access to essential SaaS applications and internal systems. While Okta provides a secure and resilient platform, customers own and manage the data and configurations within their tenant. Rubrik adds a critical layer of operational resilience, protecting against accidental misconfigurations, human error, or malicious changes. Without this safeguard, IT teams are forced to manually rebuild critical data and tenant settings or engineer complex custom workflows to restore their data, both of which are time-consuming and error-prone. Rubrik Okta Recovery addresses this operational challenge, giving organizations a faster, more reliable way to achieve always-on identity.

“While organizations are consolidating their identity systems, many are still operating in complex hybrid and multi-IdP environments that create new blind spots when it comes to complete cyber resilience,” said Hema Mohan, vice president of Product Management at Rubrik. “By protecting the critical configurations and dependencies within Okta, we are empowering our customers to defend identity and data, recover quickly, and build lasting resilience in one simple, yet powerful solution.”

Rubrik Okta Recovery will empower customers with:

Automated and on-demand backup: Continuous, hands-free protection of critical Okta objects, including Users, Groups, and Applications.

Continuous, hands-free protection of critical Okta objects, including Users, Groups, and Applications. Immutable, air-gapped storage: All backup data is secured in Rubrik-owned immutable storage, isolated from attacks and tampering.

All backup data is secured in Rubrik-owned immutable storage, isolated from attacks and tampering. Granular, in-place recovery: Rapidly restore misconfigured, compromised, or deleted objects directly in the live Okta tenant, minimizing disruption and eliminating tedious, manual rebuilds.

Rapidly restore misconfigured, compromised, or deleted objects directly in the live Okta tenant, minimizing disruption and eliminating tedious, manual rebuilds. Unified identity protection: Help eliminate tool sprawl by protecting critical identity data across Okta, Active Directory, and Entra ID in a single platform.

Rubrik Okta Recovery is expected to be available in the coming months. For more information and an early preview, visit us at Oktane 2025 (Booth #G3) in Las Vegas on September 24-26, 2025.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT: Any unreleased services or features referenced in this document are not currently available and may not be made generally available on time or at all, as may be determined in our sole discretion. Any such referenced services or features do not represent promises to deliver, commitments, or obligations of Rubrik, Inc. and may not be incorporated into any contract. Customers should make their purchase decisions based upon services and features that are currently generally available.

