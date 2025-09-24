Boundless Learning Partners with HESS Consortium to Offer Enhanced Education Solutions to 450 Member Institutions

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boundless Learning, a leading education solutions provider, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with the Higher Education Systems & Services Consortium (HESS).

The partnership designates Boundless Learning as the exclusive education solutions provider partner for HESS Consortium's 450 member institutions, which are primarily mid-size colleges and universities with 2,000 to 10,000 full-time equivalent students.

This alliance empowers HESS members to take advantage of Boundless Learning’s innovative educational technology solutions, including Strategy & Advisory services, Learner Lifecycle Management, Education Services, and the Learning Experience Suite (LXS). The partnership creates a direct pathway through which institutions can access cutting-edge tools and services designed to enhance learner outcomes and operational efficiency.

“Our new partnership with the HESS Consortium represents a pivotal moment for Boundless Learning as we continue to redefine what it means to empower educational institutions through collaboration and innovation,” says Joshua Richards, CEO of Boundless Learning. “We look forward to providing member institutions with the opportunity to collaborate with us on long-term solutions for them and their learners.”

Boundless Learning will engage in quarterly webinars and participate as a Gold Sponsor in the HESS Annual Conference in Louisville, Kentucky this November. These initiatives create multiple touchpoints for meaningful engagement with member institutions.

"We are very excited to welcome Boundless Learning as a new HESS Consortium / Coalition Business Affiliate,” says Keith Fowlkes, Executive Director of the HESS Consortium. “We recognize Boundless Learning as a leader in the higher education market and believe they will be a great asset to our nearly 500 HESS member institutions across the country.”

This collaboration showcases that an empowered partnership can be the ultimate competitive advantage in today's rapidly evolving higher education landscape.

About Boundless Learning™

A pioneer in creation and implementation of tech-empowered education services for more than 30 years, Boundless Learning™ is leading the way in designing personalized, workforce-aligned experiences. Serving learners in more than 150 countries, Boundless Learning has launched more than 450 online programs that boost access and create economic mobility around the world. For more information, visit BoundlessLearning.com or follow us on LinkedIn at @BoundlessLearning.