Lorentz Solution Jointly Presents with NVIDIA on Large-Scale 3D Terahertz EM Simulation for Real IC/3DIC Silicon Case Studies in Photonic Switches at 2025 TSMC OIP

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lorentz Solution, Inc., the world’s leading provider on 3D electromagnetic (EM) design platform of IC, 3DIC, and advanced packaging, today announced that it is jointly presenting with NVIDIA at the TSMC 2025 Open Innovation Platform. Their paper, “Large-Scale 3D Terahertz EM Design and Signoff for 3DIC-Based Silicon Photonics with Silicon Case Studies”, marks their second year jointly presenting cutting-edge photonic designs powered by PeakView®’s TeraHz 3D EM technology at TSMC OIP.

"For decades, Lorentz™ has led in EM simulation EDA, serving generations of semiconductor innovations and playing a critical role in the design ecosystem. Today represents another milestone as we continue at the forefront of the AI era." Jinsong Zhao, CEO

Silicon photonics–based connectivity delivers ultra-high-speed communication, forming the backbone of today’s high-performance computing data centers and enabling the latest AI and cloud applications. As highlighted in NVIDIA’s recent GTC keynote, the latest co-packaged optics networking switches can deliver up to 1.6 terabits per second per port while achieving a 3.5x improvement in power efficiency. At high photonic frequencies, accurately characterizing and optimizing special transmission lines is critical to ensuring data integrity, high performance and energy efficiency.

3D fullwave EM simulations on TSMC COUPE technology must account for IC/3DIC process complexities, including 3D integration, Co-Packaged Optics, and metal fill requirements, to ensure maximum accuracy and design confidence. PeakView®’s advanced large-scale 3D and Terahertz capabilities, along with its innovative and patent-pending sub-Terahertz silicon measurement de-embedding technologies, enable real 3D EM design and accurate silicon correlation for the latest silicon photonics and terabit high-speed designs in the AI infrastructure and data center market. This is the beginning of a combination of silicon designs, advanced 3D EM simulations and Terahertz de-embedding to put into real practice and ensure maximum design predictability and process data validation for the ultra-high-speed and photonic designs.

“The collaborative efforts and high-quality silicon correlation data presented by NVIDIA engineers are significantly enhancing 3D EM IC/3DIC design predictability for current and emerging ultra-high-speed AI infrastructures. We would like to thank NVIDIA for the partnership and sharing these insights at the TSMC OIP Forum,” said Jinsong Zhao, President and Founder of Lorentz Solution, Inc.

About Lorentz Solution, Inc.

Lorentz Solution, Inc. is proudly the world’s leading supplier of 3D EM simulation and design solutions for IC, 3DIC and advanced packaging processes. Based in the heart of Silicon Valley, USA, Lorentz Solution, Inc. has supported PeakView® with patented and unique EM capabilities, including its 3D signoff accuracy from DC to mmWave and TeraHz frequencies. PeakView® has been widely adopted by top IDMs, fabless companies and semiconductor foundries with a long history of silicon success.

