Seek Labs Selected as Participant of ARPA-H Investor Catalyst Hub Spoke Network and Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle (RRPV)

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seek Labs, a biotech company boldly seeking a healthier world through AI-powered discovery, programmable therapeutics, and point-of-care diagnostics, announced today that it has joined two federally supported innovation networks: the Investor Catalyst Hub, a regional hub of ARPANET-H launched by the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), and the Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle (RRPV), which supports the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) in accelerating medical countermeasure development. Seek Labs brings its CRISPR-based therapeutics, equipment-free molecular diagnostics, and AI-powered pathogen mapping to applicable opportunities within these networks.

“Joining the Investor Catalyst Hub and RRPV reflects our commitment to advancing innovative solutions and strengthening national preparedness,” said Kim Wirthlin, Chief Strategy and Policy Officer. “These memberships give Seek Labs the opportunity to contribute our technologies to accelerate biomedical innovation and deliver rapid, scalable responses to emerging health threats.”

ARPA-H Investor Catalyst Hub

Based in the Greater Boston area and managed by VentureWell, the Investor Catalyst Hub seeks to accelerate the commercialization of groundbreaking and accessible biomedical solutions. It utilizes an innovative hub-and-spoke model designed to reach a wide range of organizations, with the ultimate aim of delivering scalable healthcare outcomes for all Americans.

Seek Labs joins a dynamic nationwide network of organizations aligned to ARPA-H’s overarching mission to improve health outcomes through the following research focus areas: health science futures, proactive health, scalable solutions, and resilient systems. Investor Catalyst Hub spokes represent a broad spectrum of expertise, geographic diversity, and community perspectives.

“Our vibrant spoke network reflects a robust range of experts with a shared commitment to closing gaps in innovation,” said Chelsea Schiller, Director of the Investor Catalyst Hub. “By building connections between our network and ARPA-H programs, we can help speed up the transition of innovative ideas into sustainable health solutions for all.”

As an Investor Catalyst Hub spoke, Seek Labs gains access to potential funding and flexible contracting for faster award execution compared to traditional government contracts. Membership also offers opportunities to provide input on ARPA-H challenge areas and priorities, along with access to valuable networking opportunities.

Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle (RRPV)

Seek Labs also joins the Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle (RRPV), a BARDA-supported acquisition vehicle designed to accelerate the advanced development of medical countermeasures (MCMs) for pandemic influenza, emerging infectious diseases, and other high-consequence biological threats. The RRPV brings together technologists, innovators, contractors, academia, and nonprofit research institutions capable of responding rapidly to pandemic and biological threats. Through the RRPV, Seek may compete for project opportunities and collaborate with network members to advance MCM technologies.

About Seek Labs

At Seek Labs, we don’t wait for change—we build it. We’re pursuing the breakthroughs the world can’t wait for by developing programmable “seek-and-destroy” therapeutics and point-of-care molecular diagnostics that close the gap between outbreak and intervention. At the core of this mission is a layered architecture: BioSeeker™ serves as the Intelligence Layer, continuously mapping conserved viral vulnerabilities in real time; these insights activate our Deployment Layers (PTAP™ for programmable therapeutics and SeekIt™ for molecular diagnostics), forming a full-stack development engine designed to accelerate response, innovation, and impact across global health.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Seek Labs is a proud member of BioHive, Utah’s collaborative life sciences ecosystem. Together with our partners, we’re building faster, smarter solutions for the world’s most urgent health challenges.

Disclaimer

Membership in ARPA-H Investor Catalyst Hub Spoke and BARDA RRPV networks does not imply U.S. Government endorsement, nor does it guarantee funding or contract award.