Netwatch and 3Si Announce a Strategic Integration to Deliver Next-Level Crime Intelligence and Response

LAKE FOREST, Calif. & MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netwatch, the leading provider of proactive video monitoring and AI-enabled security services, and 3Si Security Systems announced a strategic integration today. The collaboration brings together two powerful security solutions — Netwatch proactive video monitoring and 3Si's DirectToDispatch™ (DTD) — to provide crime intelligence directly to police dispatchers and first responders. This streamlined data sharing process creates a layered, intelligence-driven approach to verifying, reporting, and responding to critical security incidents.

By combining Netwatch’s intelligent video monitoring intelligence with 3Si’s DirectToDispatch™ (DTD) platform, law enforcement gains access to verified video intelligence for security incidents. Clear, validated data is delivered directly, equipping first responders with real-time intelligence to support informed decision-making and higher situational awareness.

“This partnership is about giving first responders the information they need when every second matters,” said Kurt Takahashi, CEO, Netwatch. “By bringing together real-time visuals and location data, we’re helping dispatchers and officers better understand what’s happening before they arrive — so they can respond faster, stay safer, and make more informed decisions in critical moments.”

3Si customers can also access Netwatch’s proactive video monitoring service, which leverages live intervention from specially trained operators to detect, deter, and validate crimes for proper escalation. Together, these solutions combine visual intelligence with real-time data to help mitigate threats, reduce theft, and strengthen operational control.

“Through this partnership, we’re committed to delivering the critical information and innovation law enforcement needs at a time when agencies face increasing demands, complex threats, and limited resources,” said Matt Kushner, CEO of 3Si. “Access to real-time, verified intelligence is more essential than ever. By providing timely data and visual insights, we help ensure officers understand what they are walking into — reducing uncertainty, improving decision-making, and empowering faster, safer, and more successful outcomes in high-risk situations — so officers return safely at the end of their shift.”

About Netwatch

Netwatch is a global leader in proactive video monitoring, delivering intelligent security solutions that prevent incidents before they occur. Our approach unites people, technology, and data-driven intelligence to offer continuous surveillance and early risk detection. With actionable insights and immediate response capabilities, Netwatch moves beyond traditional monitoring to deliver a more proactive, informed, and effective security solution — empowering businesses and communities to operate with greater safety, confidence, and peace of mind. Learn more at https://www.netwatchglobal.ai.

About 3Si Security Systems

3Si is a leading provider of innovative security solutions, dedicated to creating a safer, more secure world. Our mission is to integrate cutting-edge technology with real-world experience to deliver an intelligent platform that protects people and assets, and enables informed, real-time decision-making. With a deep commitment to outcomes and integrity, 3Si serves commercial businesses and law enforcement by ensuring the right data gets to the right people at the right time. Our integrated technology suite includes covert GPS Tracking, custom camera and video solutions, a modern video management technology, and our award-winning DirectToDispatch™.

At 3Si, we know that from detection to dispatch, every second counts. Learn more at https://www.3sisecurity.com.