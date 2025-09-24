7 Brew Announces Partnership with Dude Perfect

SPRINGDALE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--7 Brew, the rapidly-growing drive-thru beverage brand, known for cultivating kindness with every drink, today announced a new partnership with Dude Perfect, the leading creator-led entertainment group behind some of the most watched digital content.

The collaboration kicks off this fall with an appearance in Dude Perfect’s “Squad Games,” a high-energy competition series from Dude Perfect, where 7 Brew fuels the Dudes’ victory over rival team Good Good.

“At 7 Brew, we believe every drink is an opportunity to connect, and spread kindness and joy,” said Nick Chavez, Chief Marketing Officer of 7 Brew. “Partnering with Dude Perfect brings that spirit into their storytelling universe while connecting with fans and people in new and memorable ways. We are thrilled to collaborate with Dude Perfect and bring our beverage experience to their viewers and teams.”

The partnership includes two appearances in Dude Perfect content, as well as plans to collaborate on a deliciously crafted 7 Brew beverage slated to debut next summer. As part of the collaboration, 7 Brew will also install a dedicated 7 Brew walk-up coffee bar inside Dude Perfect’s Dallas headquarters, giving employees, creators and their guests access to signature beverages during the workday. The in-office coffee bar is expected to break ground fall 2025.

“We’re excited to support Dude Perfect’s teams directly with an in-office 7 Brew bar,” added Chavez. “It’s a way to fuel their creativity and celebrate the culture they’ve built.”

By aligning with Dude Perfect, 7 Brew expands its presence into the creator-led entertainment space for the first time, marking a strategic milestone for the brand as it continues to build authentic connections with engaged audiences worldwide.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with 7 Brew,” said Chad Coleman, Chief Brand Officer of Dude Perfect. “Their incredible growth story and mission to cultivate kindness align perfectly with what Dude Perfect is all about - building community, having fun and making a positive impact. Together, we’re looking forward to creating something truly special for our fans.”

About 7 Brew

7 Brew is a rapidly growing coffee brand that is revolutionizing how customers experience drive-thru coffee service and think about their morning energy boost. 7 Brew serves espresso-based coffee, Chillers, tea, infused 7 Energy, 7 Fizz Sodas, and more, all with an extra boost of kindness from their team. The dream of 7 Brew came alive with the first “stand” in Rogers, AR, and its seven original coffees. Now, 7 Brew boasts more than 480 stands across the country. For more information, visit www.7Brew.com and follow 7 Brew on Instagram (@7brewcoffee), TikTok (@7brewcoffee), Facebook (facebook.com/7brewcoffee) and Twitter (@7BrewCoffee).

About Dude Perfect

Dude Perfect is the leading creator-led entertainment company focused on family-friendly sports and lifestyle content. Founded in 2009 by five college friends – Tyler Toney, Cory Cotton, Coby Cotton, Garrett Hilbert, and Cody Jones – making sports trickshot videos, Dude Perfect's YouTube channel has become the biggest sports account on YouTube with more than 60 million subscribers. The channel holds 30 Guinness World Records, and has featured celebrities and athletes like Steph Curry, Serena Williams, Luka Doncic, Caitlin Clark, and CeeDee Lamb. Dallas-based Dude Perfect has since expanded into a diversified media business across video content, popular simulcasts for professional sports like the NFL on Amazon, a best-selling toy in Walmart, and live tours.