Escalera Capital Partners with Onset Hospitality to Reimagine La Villita Assembly Hall as the First-Ever Food Hall on the San Antonio River Walk.

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Escalera Capital is excited to announce a landmark partnership with Onset Hospitality to curate and operate the La Villita Assembly Hall, the first food hall on the world-famous San Antonio River Walk.

A historic jewel of San Antonio since its opening in 1958, the La Villita Assembly Hall has long served as a vital hub for civic engagement and community celebration. Now, as downtown San Antonio undergoes a remarkable renaissance with more than $3.3 billion in investment in housing, infrastructure, and sports venues, the Assembly Hall is set to embark on its most exciting chapter yet.

At the heart of this transformation will be the Food Hall. The project will showcase San Antonio’s vibrant culinary talent on a global stage while creating a dynamic hub for culture, community, and connection. Visitors can expect a diverse collection of chef-driven vendors, multiple bars, and a robust lineup of cultural programming, all reflecting the authentic, diverse, and dynamic spirit of San Antonio.

The food hall will be operated by Onset Hospitality, led by industry veteran Jay Coldren, former CEO of the internationally acclaimed Time Out Market. Coldren’s decades of expertise in hospitality, community programming, and chef-focused concept development have helped shape some of the world’s most innovative culinary and cultural destinations.

“We see La Villita Food Hall as more than a place to eat—it’s a gathering space that celebrates San Antonio’s identity and creates memorable experiences for locals and visitors alike,” said Jay Coldren, Founder and CEO of Onset Hospitality. “This partnership with Escalera Capital allows us to honor the history of La Villita while embracing the momentum of the city’s growth and future.”

As a cultural cornerstone and culinary destination, the La Villita Food Hall is poised to elevate the River Walk experience and reinforce San Antonio’s standing as a world-class destination for food, culture, and hospitality.

About Onset Hospitality

Onset Hospitality is a leading developer and operator of food halls, specializing in creating immersive, chef-driven dining and cultural destinations. From planning and launch to long-term management, Onset Hospitality partners with developers and communities to transform spaces into profitable, vibrant hubs of food, culture, and connection. Learn more at www.onsethospitality.com.