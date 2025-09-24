Voyager Advances Starlab Development with Vivace Manufacturing Partnership

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: VOYG), the majority holder of Starlab Space LLC, announced Vivace Corporation has been selected to manufacture the primary structure for Starlab, a next-generation, AI-enabled commercial space station aiming to ensure continued human presence in low-Earth orbit. To maximize the commercial industry’s ability to deliver technology and innovation, the station will be one of the largest single spaceflight structures ever developed for space.

Vivace will leverage its advanced aerospace engineering expertise, collaborating with Starlab and its international partners, to finalize the design-to-manufacture and begin the manufacturing process for the primary structure.

“Starlab offers unmatched capability amongst NASA’s Commercial LEO Destination (CLD) concepts and fine tunes the American workforce to realize a start-of-the-art orbiting marketplace to build on our strategic leadership in space," said Dylan Taylor, chairman and CEO of Voyager Technologies. “As majority shareholder, Voyager is driving this program forward with our global partners, ensuring a seamless transition from the ISS and establishing infrastructure that will serve government and commercial customers for decades to come.”

To date, NASA has awarded more than $217.5 million to the Starlab program, which has successfully achieved 27 development milestones.

Starlab represents one of the most compelling long-term growth opportunities in the commercial space sector. Following investment to develop the station, the program is designed to generate a multi-decade free cash flow stream by offering unmatched government, international and commercial opportunities to advance in-space research, technology demonstrations and the development of advanced materials.

About Voyager Technologies

Voyager Technologies is a defense and space technology company committed to advancing and delivering transformative, mission-critical solutions. By tackling the most complex challenges, Voyager aims to unlock new frontiers for human progress, fortify national security, and protect critical assets from ground to space. For more information visit: voyagertechnologies.com.

About Starlab

Starlab Space is a U.S.-led, global joint venture among Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG), Airbus, Mitsubishi Corporation, MDA Space and Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR), with strategic partners including Hilton, Northrop Grumman and The Ohio State University. Starlab is developing a next-generation, AI-enabled commercial space station, aiming to ensure continued human presence in low-Earth orbit and a seamless transition of microgravity science and research alongside the retirement of the International Space Station. Starlab's advanced, user-driven design and robust capabilities make it a premier platform for scientific discovery and technological advancement in space.

For more information, visit starlab-space.com.

About Vivace International

Founded in 2006 and based in NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility near New Orleans, Louisiana, Vivace provides mission-critical product development, engineering, and management services for U.S. spaceflight systems, hypersonics, and launch vehicle markets. Its products include flight hardware, ground support equipment, development hardware, tooling, and engineering services. From concept development through detailed design, analysis, manufacture, and test, Vivace develops high-performance, efficient solutions and delivers them on time. Learn more at Vivace.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to Voyager Technologies Inc.'s (the "Company's") mission statement and growth strategy, are "forward-looking statements." Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve these known and unknown uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons that actual results could differ materially from those.