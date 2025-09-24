Viper Partners Represents Park Avenue Med Spa in Partnership with AYA Skin

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viper Partners, a leading healthcare-focused M&A advisory firm, is pleased to announce that it has represented Park Avenue Medical Spa in its strategic transaction with AYA Skin. The partnership marks a significant milestone in AYA Skin’s continued expansion and growth strategy within the rapidly evolving aesthetics market.

Transactions like this continue to demonstrate the attractiveness of the medical aesthetics space for both investors and providers alike. Share

Park Avenue Medical Spa, known for its patient-focused approach and high-quality aesthetic treatments, will join forces with AYA Skin to leverage operational support, advanced infrastructure, and expanded service offerings. This collaboration allows both organizations to enhance clinical outcomes, improve patient experience, and accelerate growth in key markets.

“Partnering with a platform like AYA Skin allows Park Avenue Medical Spa to scale effectively while maintaining the high level of care and personalized experience that patients expect,” said Samir Qureshi, President at Viper Partners. “Transactions like this continue to demonstrate the attractiveness of the medical aesthetics space for both investors and providers alike.”

For AYA Skin, the acquisition of Park Avenue Medical Spa strengthens its geographic presence in the New York market, adds a loyal patient base, and reinforces its position as a leading consolidator in the medical aesthetics sector. The partnership aligns with the platform’s strategy to support provider growth, expand offerings, and drive long-term value creation.

About Viper Partners

Viper Partners is a healthcare-focused investment banking and M&A advisory firm specializing in medical aesthetics, dental, dermatology, plastic surgery, and physician practice management. With deep industry expertise and a proven track record, Viper Partners has successfully represented hundreds of healthcare businesses in strategic transactions nationwide.

About Park Avenue Medical Spa

Park Avenue Medical Spa is a premier provider of medical aesthetic treatments, offering services including injectables, laser therapies, and advanced skin care procedures. Known for its patient-first philosophy and commitment to exceptional outcomes, Park Avenue Medical Spa continues to grow its reputation as a trusted provider in the aesthetics industry.