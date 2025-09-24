Veteran Financial Advisor Launches Rightside Financial with Osaic

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Osaic, Inc. (“Osaic”), one of the nation’s largest providers of wealth management strategies, announced today that financial advisor Bart Butler, CFP®, CPA, has joined Osaic to launch his independent firm, Rightside Financial. Butler and his team previously oversaw more than $400 million in client assets at VALIC Financial Advisors. Bart chose to affiliate with Signature Equity Partners, an Osaic-affiliated office of supervisory jurisdiction (OSJ) led by Scott Ward Armstrong.

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Butler has more than 25 years of experience as a CFP® professional (CFP®) and a certified public accountant (CPA). He has a reputation for building deep client relationships and guiding individuals and families through major life transitions with empathy and discipline. Butler launched Rightside Financial to align his values and passion with his practice, and to offer his clients financial performance along with confidence and long-term legacy planning.

Partnering with Signature Equity Partners, Butler gains access to Osaic’s flexible technology platform and dedicated advisor support. He and his firm can tap into Osaic’s tech offerings to deliver tailored financial services and streamline operations to dedicate more time to his clients.

“From the beginning of my career, I have focused on helping clients navigate life’s transitions,” said Butler. “Launching Rightside Financial allows me to deepen that dedication, while Osaic provides the tools and resources I need to deliver an exceptional client experience.”

Butler’s journey to financial stewardship began early. He learned the value of money as a child by receiving a weekly allowance applied to a mason jar savings system. He delivered newspapers at age 10, saved his earnings, and later graduated college debt-free. Today, he draws on those lessons to help clients achieve their goals through preparation, discipline, and thoughtful planning.

“Bart’s passionate approach to client service and entrepreneurial drive make him an excellent addition to the Osaic community," said Kristen Kimmell, executive vice president of business development at Osaic. “We couldn’t be more excited to support him as he launches Rightside Financial and embraces independence.”

