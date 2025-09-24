The First National Bank & Trust Company of Newtown Expands Partnership with Comcast Business to Support Banking Across Bucks County, PA

NEWTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast Business is powering The First National Bank & Trust Company of Newtown, a trusted community bank serving Bucks County, PA, with advanced connectivity solutions across 11 local branches. The Comcast Business technology, including Ethernet Network Services and Dedicated Internet, link all branches to the main office, powering real-time communication, encrypted transactions, and fast data transfers for modern banking operations such as deposits, withdrawals, check imaging, and ATM use.

For more than 160 years, The First National Bank & Trust Company of Newtown has been a trusted financial partner for residents and businesses. Comcast Business plays a vital role in helping the bank scale its network infrastructure, most recently doubling branch bandwidth and adding redundant circuits so the network remains operational if the primary connection fails. These enhancements ensure the oldest, most established bank in Bucks County can provide modern banking solutions.

“Today’s consumer sees a bank as a trusted partner that takes care of their money – not just a place to go. We pride ourselves in personal service, safety, and soundness that matches these expectations, and depend on Comcast Business as the infrastructure so we can make this a reality,” said Brian Hughes, Vice President of IT, The First National Bank & Trust Company of Newtown. “Every transaction at the bank– whether it’s a deposit, withdrawal, or check image – relies on the Comcast Business network. The reliable performance it delivers allows our branches to operate with confidence, and our customers to bank with trust.”

The recent upgrades from Comcast Business ensure that each branch has the speed and tools necessary to handle an increasing volume of digital transactions.

With customers increasingly choosing financial institutions that offer more digital experiences, the bank is committed to using its network infrastructure to help safeguard customer assets, prevent fraud, and deliver services that meet demand, today and into the future.

“As a community bank with deep local roots, The First National Bank & Trust Company of Newtown exemplifies the value of trusted relationships and technology working together,” said David Egan, Comcast Business Vice President. “We’re proud to support the bank’s continued success with reliable, scalable solutions that empower their teams to serve customers with confidence.”

