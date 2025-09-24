Cohere Capital Completes Strategic Growth Investment in Leverege, a Leading VisionAI Technology Company

BOSTON & ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cohere Capital Partners (“Cohere”), a Boston-based private equity firm focused on investing in technology and tech-enabled services middle market companies, has made a strategic growth investment in Rockville, Maryland-based Leverege, a leading provider of AI-native software solutions based on Internet of Things (IoT) and VisionAI technology.

Leverege provides a suite of AI-native software products that reduce costs, increase efficiency, enhance customer experience, and unlock new revenue streams for clients across numerous end markets which today span the automotive, manufacturing, retail, industrial, and entertainment sectors. The Company’s hardware-agnostic approach accelerates the digital transformation of enterprises and enables enhanced intelligence and decision-making to improve operational efficiency and customer experience at scale. The Company’s product suite, which includes AutoTrace, WorkWatch, PitCrew, and ExpressLane, is designed to address industry-specific use cases by enabling real-time visibility into customers’ physical operations based on video and sensor data.

The investment and partnership with Cohere will support Leverege’s continued growth, including continued technology platform investment, new end-market and product use case development, and sales and marketing investment and expansion. Cohere brings deep expertise in scaling technology companies and will work closely with Leverege’s existing leadership to drive long-term value creation.

Eric Conn, Leverege CEO & Co-Founder, and Steven Lee, Leverege CTO & Co-Founder, commented, “This partnership marks a significant milestone in Leverege’s history and underscores our commitment to amplify human potential through the use of advanced technology. We are thrilled to partner with Cohere to accelerate innovation across our product portfolio and unlock additional value for our customers. Our combined efforts will empower enterprises large and small to overcome complex operational challenges and realize compelling ROI at scale.”

Nik Shah, Cohere Managing Partner and Co-Founder, added, “Leverege provides a highly differentiated product suite and has unique expertise in VisionAI and sensor networking. We are very excited to partner with Eric, Steven, and the Leverege team as they continue to build the Company.”

KPMG Corporate Finance LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Leverege in this transaction.

About Leverege

Leverege is a leading software provider of solutions enabling enterprises to improve performance efficiency and visibility into physical operations. The Company provides a suite of AI-native software products that reduce costs, increase efficiency, enhance customer experience, and unlock new revenue streams in the automotive, manufacturing, retail, and other sectors. For more information, visit: www.leverege.com.

About Cohere Capital

Cohere Capital is a Boston-based private equity firm focused exclusively on middle market growth companies. Cohere Capital has a flexible mandate across growth markets but primarily targets recapitalizations and growth investments in rapidly growing software and technology-enabled services companies. For more information, visit: www.coherecapital.com.