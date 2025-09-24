Missouri American Water Signs Agreement to Purchase Neosho Water and Wastewater System

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK) announced today it has signed an agreement with the City of Neosho to purchase the water and wastewater systems for $34.5 million. The agreement was submitted today to the Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) following unanimous approval from the Neosho City Council. The Neosho system provides water and wastewater services for approximately 5,400 customer connections.

“Missouri American Water looks forward to the opportunity to become Neosho’s partner in delivering high-quality water and wastewater service,” said Missouri American Water President Rich Svindland. “For more than 130 years, Missouri American Water has been a trusted utility serving communities across our state. Together with Neosho, we look forward to bringing that experience and commitment to the City’s residents by delivering safe, clean, reliable and affordable service for generations to come.”

Pending PSC approval, the transaction will transfer the City of Neosho’s water and wastewater assets and customer base to Missouri American Water. Missouri American Water and the City of Neosho expect to close on the sale following an approximate 6- to 12-month PSC review period. At the time of closing, City of Neosho customers will continue to pay their existing water and wastewater rates, and any future rate changes will be reviewed and approved by the PSC.

As part of the agreement, and subject to approval by the PSC, Missouri American Water will commit to investing approximately $35 million in water and wastewater system improvements in the first five years following completion of the acquisition. The system upgrades include facility improvements, replacement of water and wastewater mains, and the integration of technology to prioritize water conservation, leak detection and wastewater treatment in compliance with federal and state standards.

Neosho residents will be able to take advantage of the company’s customer service benefits, including online account management and billing information. Missouri American Water also provides customer assistance through its H20 Help to Others program for qualifying customers needing help paying their water and wastewater bills.

Missouri American Water will work with the City and the PSC to help ensure a smooth transition for customers. The company anticipates completing the acquisition in the second half of 2026, pending approval from the PSC.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water’s 6,700 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company’s national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Missouri American Water

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state, providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.6 million people.

For more, visit missouriamwater.com and follow Missouri American Water on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.