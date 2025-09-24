GROW with Singlife Partners with InvestCloud to Unveil Enhanced Investment Platform

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GROW with Singlife (“GROW”), an integrated investment platform under leading financial services company Singlife, has launched its enhanced adviser and client platform – marking a key milestone in its strategy to scale wealth solutions and elevate adviser-client experience in Singapore. The upgraded platform empowers GROW’s financial adviser representatives (advisers) with advanced tools to deliver more personalised advice, streamlined servicing, and stronger client engagement.

Developed in partnership with InvestCloud, a global leader in wealth management technology, GROW’s new state-of-the-art platform represents a major step towards its vision to equip advisers with innovative digital tools and provide a differentiated wealth planning journey for their clients.

Jonathan Ong, Head of Technology at GROW, said: “Our focus is to help our advisers deliver comprehensive and personalised insights to connect more deeply with their clients. With the upgraded platform, advisers can offer tailored and reliable service at scale, while clients benefit from a more transparent and seamless experience.”

Jeff Yabuki, Chairman and CEO at InvestCloud, said: “GROW with Singlife’s intuitive platform is helping advisers seamlessly manage investments while driving high-quality, differentiated financial outcomes for their clients. Our market-leading technology both elevates the client experience and enables advisers to build their business through unique insights and actionable intelligence. We are committed to unlocking the combined power of data and digital transformation, leading to a smarter financial future for clients and advisers.”

The transformed GROW platform is designed to optimise every aspect of the adviser-client journey. By leveraging InvestCloud’s advanced technology, advisers will be able to streamline client servicing, deliver curated portfolio solutions, and provide access to exclusive investment products. Clients, in turn, will benefit from greater clarity, control and confidence over their wealth journeys. Key enhancements on the platform include:

Seamless Client Onboarding Faster, secure digital onboarding enabling clients to begin their financial journey with GROW in minutes Easy account opening extended from individuals to families and companies – helping more people begin their financial journey with GROW

Enhanced Adviser Capabilities Intuitive dashboards providing client-centric insights and enhanced account management features delivering a holistic view of client relationships, performance tracking and reporting Multi-fund switch functionality for efficient rebalancing and portfolio adjustments

Personalised Trading Journeys Streamlined trading journeys, including an enhanced product centre with fund discovery and comparison tools tailored to customers’ unique goals Expanded mutual fund trading options – from individual funds to regular savings plans



About GROW with Singlife

GROW with Singlife is an integrated investment platform under the Singlife Group, a leading homegrown financial services company. GROW's platform offers an integrated investment solution that combines intuitive technology with tailored services, and a progressive range of products, alongside insights, tools, and support, to enable advisers to provide more meaningful and impactful advice to their clients. We are committed to supporting our employees, financial advisers, and end clients with care, consideration, and compassion at every step of their financial life journey.

About InvestCloud

InvestCloud, a global leader in wealth technology, aspires to enable a smarter financial future. Driving the digital transformation of the wealth management industry, the company serves a broad array of clients globally, including Wealth and Asset Managers, Wirehouses, Banks, RIAs, and Insurers. In terms of scale, the company’s clients represent more than 40 percent of the $132 trillion of total assets globally. As a leader in delivering personalization and scale across advisory programs, including unified managed accounts (UMA) and separately managed accounts (SMA), the company is committed to the success of its clients. By equipping and enabling advisers and their clients with connected technology, enhanced intelligence, and inspired experiences, InvestCloud delivers leading digital wealth management and financial planning solutions, complemented by a dynamic data warehouse, which scale across the complete wealth continuum. In 2024, InvestCloud was named a CNBC World’s Top Fintech Company, a proof point of the company’s commitment to innovation and client success. Headquartered in the United States, InvestCloud serves clients around the world.

InvestCloud.com | LinkedIn

About Singlife

Singlife is a leading homegrown financial services company that offers consumers a better way to financial freedom. We are headquartered in Singapore with a presence in the Philippines.

Singlife meets diverse customer needs by offering a comprehensive suite of insurance products, including life and health, general insurance and investments, employee benefits and financial advisory solutions.

We achieve this through a differentiated, open-architecture distribution model and Singapore’s largest network of financial advisers.

A pioneer in the digital insurtech space, we offer digital solutions accessible through the Singlife App and GROW with Singlife, an investment platform.

We are a key player in the employee benefits solutions space and are the exclusive insurance provider for the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Home Affairs and Public Officers Group Insurance Scheme. We’re also one of three government-approved long-term care insurance providers in Singapore.

We take our commitment to achieving Net Zero seriously and are an official signatory of the United Nations Principles for Sustainable Insurance and the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment.

Singlife was formed from the merger of Aviva Singapore and Singlife, originally an insurtech start up, in January 2022. Singlife is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Life, who acquired Singlife in 2024. We have over S$16 billion in assets as of 31 December 2024 and are rated “A” and “Baa1” by Fitch and Moody’s respectively.

Sumitomo Life was established in 1907 and is one of Japan's largest life insurance companies, with over US$300 billion in assets as of 31 March 2025.