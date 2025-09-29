American Airlines and Porter Airlines celebrate new partnership enhancing North American travel

FORT WORTH, Texas & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Airlines and Porter Airlines are teaming up on a new codeshare partnership to give customers more ways to travel between the United States and Canada. Starting today, customers can book codeshare itineraries on aa.com or American’s mobile app, as well as on flyporter.com.

"This partnership with American Airlines provides a true competitive alternative for passengers needing more options when flying between Canada and the United States," said Edmond Eldebs, senior vice president and chief commercial officer, Porter Airlines. "By initially combining Porter’s growing Canadian network with American’s extensive reach in the U.S. and southern destinations, we are offering improved connectivity, in combination with Porter’s commitment to high-quality service. This is something that we are committed to growing with additional global routing options and future VIPorter loyalty integration."

American and Porter will continue to evaluate opportunities to expand this relationship further through expanded codeshare destinations and loyalty benefits.

“Canada is one of the most popular destinations for travellers and American is excited to partner with Porter Airlines to unlock more travel options for customers,” said Anmol Bhargava, American’s senior vice president of global alliances. “This partnership puts customers at the forefront, and we look forward to providing even more seamless transborder travel options together.”

Expanding options in the Americas

Porter will place its code on select American transborder and domestic flights, giving passengers seamless access to more destinations when travelling from Canada.

This includes connections through American’s key hubs at Charlotte, Chicago O’Hare, Dallas Fort Worth and Philadelphia, creating smooth itineraries that link Porter’s growing Canadian network with American’s expansive reach across the U.S.

Porter’s code will also be placed on American’s southern network, extending access to destinations in the Caribbean, Central America, and South America, providing more options for both leisure and business travel.

Additional destinations and loyalty program integration is intended for future phases of the partnership, including earning and redeeming points on each airline.

Destinations available via codeshare with American Airlines Available for sale immediately: Charlotte (CLT)

Chicago O’Hare (ORD)

Dallas Fort Worth (DFW)

Philadelphia (PHL) Available for sale in the coming weeks: Honolulu (HNL)

Nashville (BNA)

New Orleans (MSY)

Portland (PDX)

Sacramento (SMF)

Salt Lake City (SLC)

San Jose (SJC) Expand

Reach more of Canada’s coastlines and cities

American will place its code on select flights operated by Porter from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ). AAdvantage® members purchasing a codeshare flight operated by Porter earn both miles and Loyalty Points for their travels.

American operates more flights to YYZ than any other U.S. carrier. With more than 25 peak daily flights, travellers will have convenient options for choosing their favourite itinerary from across the U.S. to YYZ and beyond. In addition to domestic routes in Canada, American will also place its code on Porter’s flights between YYZ and Phoenix (PHX), with additional transborder flights to come.

In addition to YYZ in Canada, American offers year-round flights to Calgary (YYC), Montreal (YUL) and Vancouver (YVR), as well as seasonal service to Halifax (YHZ) and Quebec City (YQB). The codeshare partnership will offer travelers more routing options to their favorite destinations or the opportunity to explore new locales in Canada.

Canadian destinations available via codeshare with Porter Airlines Available for sale immediately: Edmonton (YEG)

Halifax (YHZ)

Ottawa (YOW)

Victoria (YYJ)

Winnipeg (YWG) Available for sale in the coming weeks: Calgary (YYC)

Charlottetown (YYG)

Kelowna (YLW)

St. John’s (YYT)

Saskatoon (YXE)

Vancouver (YVR) Expand

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter’s fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves North America, including a coast-to-coast domestic Canadian network, the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and X.

About American Airlines Group

As a leading global airline, American Airlines offers thousands of flights per day to more than 350 destinations in more than 60 countries. The airline is a founding member of the oneworld alliance, whose members serve more than 900 destinations around the globe. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL. Learn more about what’s happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines. To Care for People on Life’s Journey®.