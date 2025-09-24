WHOOP Partners with the Ryder Cup to Elevate the Athlete and Fan Experience with Unprecedented Access to Human Performance Data

FARMINGDALE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WHOOP, the human performance company, will redefine how fans experience one of the most celebrated events in sports when the 2025 Ryder Cup takes place at the iconic Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, from September 26–28. As the Official Health and Fitness Wearable of the Ryder Cup, WHOOP will bring the science of elite performance directly to fans, offering unprecedented, real-time access to the heart rates and physiological data of the world’s best golfers competing under the highest pressure imaginable.

Through WHOOP Live on NBC, viewers will see heart rate data from United States and European Team Members, including Justin Thomas, Tyrrell Hatton, and Ben Griffin, as well as captains Keegan Bradley and Luke Donald. For the first time, audiences will witness, in the very moment, the intensity, resilience, and mental fortitude required to perform on golf’s greatest stage.

“The Ryder Cup is the ultimate arena for pressure, rivalry, and performance at the highest level,” said John Sullivan, Chief Marketing Officer at WHOOP. “This is where WHOOP shines: helping athletes understand how to prepare, recover, and perform, while giving fans unparalleled insight into what it truly takes to compete when everything is on the line.”

Amplifying the Moment

In addition to WHOOP Live integrations in NBC’s broadcast, WHOOP will launch a comprehensive multi-channel marketing activation that includes social media campaigns, brand media placements, press activity, and strategic partnerships. Fans can expect engaging content throughout the competition that brings the behind-the-scenes reality of the Ryder Cup to life.

“The Ryder Cup continually delivers unmatched energy and drama on golf’s biggest stage, and WHOOP will now give spectators a front row seat to the science of elite performance,” said Jeff Price, Chief Commercial Officer of the PGA of America. “Together, we are bringing viewers closer to the intensity of golf’s greatest team event than ever before.”

“Golf is an incredibly data rich sport, and this new partnership with WHOOP will provide fans with new and unprecedented insights into how the world’s best players manage the demands of playing in golf’s greatest team contest,” added Richard Atkinson, Chief Ryder Cup Officer at Ryder Cup Europe.

Supporting Elite and Everyday Golfers

WHOOP partners with top golfers, including Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, sisters Nelly and Jessica Korda, and is continuously studying recovery, strain, and sleep patterns to give athletes a measurable edge.

In a recent study, WHOOP analyzed 389 professional golfers across 521 tournaments and found that golfers with higher recovery scores and greater sleep consistency delivered fewer poor shots and gained strokes both tee-to-green and on the green.

In a sport defined by precision, the research underscores a core WHOOP belief: performance is not about what you do once, but what you do consistently. From the elite to the everyday golfer, the data is clear: optimized sleep and recovery are essential for consistent, high-level play.

The Ryder Cup will take place September 26–28 at Bethpage Black on Long Island, New York, with coverage on NBC featuring WHOOP Live. WHOOP is currently offering a one-month free trial to help everyone start their journey. Learn more at whoop.com.

About WHOOP

WHOOP, the human performance company, empowers people to unlock their potential and live longer, healthier lives. The WHOOP membership delivers world-class wearable technology, personalized coaching, and actionable insights across recovery, sleep, training, and health.

WHOOP wearable devices, including WHOOP 5.0 and WHOOP MG, feature groundbreaking innovations such as cardiovascular health screening (including an FDA-cleared ECG), Healthspan to measure Pace of Aging and WHOOP Age, and the first-of-its-kind wearable Blood Pressure Insights.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Boston, WHOOP has raised more than $400 million in venture capital and ships to 56 markets worldwide. The WHOOP app is available in English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish. WHOOP is sold through leading retailers including Amazon in the U.S., U.K., and Australia, Best Buy and Dick’s Sporting Goods in the U.S., Flipkart in India, and Virgin Megastore in the GCC.

To learn more or start a one-month free trial, visit whoop.com and connect with WHOOP on Instagram, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About the Ryder Cup

The Ryder Cup is a biennial men’s golf competition between teams from the United States and Europe. Known for its high stakes, national pride, and intense match-play format, the Ryder Cup represents one of the most prestigious and exciting events in global sports.