Rune Technologies Signs Agreements with U.S. Marine Corps and Army

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rune Technologies (Rune), a pioneer in AI-enabled predictive analytics and decision support for military logistics, today announced a partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory (MCWL) and a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army to advance data standards across logistics. Rune has also secured strategic investment from In-Q-Tel (IQT), the not-for-profit strategic investor supporting the U.S. national security community and its allies.

This collaboration with MCWL marks a significant validation of Rune’s approach to solving increasingly complex military logistics challenges. Under Phase One, Rune will partner with MCWL’s Science and Technology Division, Logistics Combat Element Branch to develop and deliver advanced logistics and sustainment decision-support software for testing and evaluation. By transitioning from outdated analog processes to a modern digital infrastructure, the partnership will enable logistics planning and sustainment decision-making at “machine speed,” improving situational awareness and increasing operational agility.

"These agreements with both the U.S. Marine Corps and Army demonstrate the demand for a more modern approach to sustainment," said David Tuttle, Co-Founder and CEO of Rune Technologies. "TyrOS transforms manual logistics processes into intelligent supply webs that anticipate needs and optimize resources, even when traditional communication networks are compromised."

Rune supports the Marine Corps’ digital logistics environment by creating real-time visibility and decision-support capabilities to enhance inventory management, personnel readiness, and distribution optimization. Leveraging advanced machine-learning algorithms, Rune’s software predicts consumption rates and operational readiness, alerts planners to potential shortfalls well in advance, and provides tailored solution sets for decision-makers.

Rune’s systems are also designed with a network-centric, “offline first” architecture, ensuring resilience in denied, degraded, intermittent, or low-bandwidth (DDIL) conditions. Through a mesh-based architecture that dynamically adapts to available connectivity, Rune’s platform provides AI-enabled decision support even when networks are unavailable.

“Rune Tech’s AI-enabled approach is purpose-built to enhance sustainment operations in joint, contested environments where communications are denied or degraded,” said Lieutenant Colonel Tim Smith, Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory. “Their solution provides critical logistics digital awareness and affords commanders the agility to operate, adapt, and prevail in opposed battlespaces. We look forward to working with Rune Tech and the Fleet Marine Forces to shape a capability that not only sharpens our competitive edge against peer adversaries but also offers the Functional Area Manager and Capability Integration Officers valuable options for experimentation and integration into emerging programs of record.”

The Army CRADA, established through DEVCOM and the Combined Arms Sustainment Command (CASCOM), focuses on developing foundational data standards across military logistics. Their partnership positions Rune as a key contributor to solving the Army's logistics data architecture challenges by establishing common sustainment data standards aligned with the Army's Unified Data Reference Architecture (UDRA) and Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) principles.

"The fragmented nature of current military logistics systems creates inefficiencies that directly impact operational effectiveness," said Col. Paul Smith, Director, TPO, Sustainment Mission Command of the U.S. Army. "This collaboration with Rune Technologies represents a critical step toward establishing the standardized, AI-enabled sustainment capabilities necessary for multidomain operations in contested environments."

The CRADA involves integrating TyrOS with government systems to demonstrate the benefits of standardized data and predictive analytics in operational environments. Rune will work alongside other industry partners to develop data connectors and APIs that enable seamless integration across diverse logistics systems while maintaining performance in low-bandwidth environments.

In addition to these partnerships with the U.S. Marine Corps and Army, Rune has secured strategic investment from IQT, the not-for-profit strategic investor for the U.S. national security community and America’s allies. IQT prioritizes investment in high-tech companies that keep their government agency partners equipped with the latest in innovative technologies. This strategic partnership has opened a pathway for Rune Technologies to support a variety of U.S. government and allied partners.

"You can’t project power if you can’t sustain it. We're proud to partner with Rune Technologies to transform military logistics from a vulnerability into a force multiplier," said A.J. Bertone, Managing Partner, IQT.

About Rune Technologies:

Rune Technologies is revolutionizing military logistics through AI-enabled predictive software that operates in contested environments where communications are denied or degraded. Rune's TyrOS platform transforms manual logistics processes into intelligent supply webs that anticipate needs, optimize resources, and enable distributed operations at machine speed—even when supply lines are targeted by near-peer adversaries. Founded by veterans with deep operational experience and Silicon Valley engineering talent, Rune is ensuring military effectiveness through the precise execution of critical logistics operations. For more information, visit runetech.co.