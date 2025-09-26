Eiseman Jewels and TUDOR Celebrated Grand Opening of NorthPark Center Boutique

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eiseman Jewels and TUDOR announce the grand opening of the first TUDOR boutique of its kind in North Texas, located at NorthPark Center in Dallas.

“Eiseman is pleased and proud to be the only TUDOR boutique in North Texas and the response has already been amazing, by both NorthPark Center and Eiseman Jewels patrons," said Richard D Eiseman Jr., CEO, Eiseman Jewels. Share

The milestone was celebrated with a ceremonial ribbon cutting during the grand opening on September 16 with Adam Bossi, Vice President of TUDOR Watch U.S.A., Richard D. Eiseman Jr, CEO of Eiseman Jewels, and Taylor Frank, President of Eiseman Jewels, along with store leadership and associates.

“The TUDOR dedicated boutique brings great offerings to the Dallas watch enthusiast community, as many of the limited availability and new launches happen here first,” said Eiseman Jr. “Eiseman is pleased and proud to be the only TUDOR boutique in North Texas and the response has already been amazing, by both NorthPark Center and Eiseman Jewels patrons.”

Coinciding with the boutique opening, TUDOR has unveiled the newest addition to its Royal line: a striking blue-dial model accented with diamond-set bezel and hour markers. The TUDOR Royal embodies the brand’s philosophy of refined versatility, pairing timeless elegance with everyday functionality. With its integrated metal bracelet, notched bezel, and self-winding movement, the Royal exemplifies the perfect balance of sophistication and sport.

Beyond the Royal launch, the boutique will showcase TUDOR’s full portfolio, including icons such as the Black Bay, Pelagos, and Ranger. Several boutique-exclusive timepieces and limited-availability launches will also be offered, giving Dallas collectors access to some of the brand’s most sought-after watches.

TUDOR IS “BORN TO DARE”

In 2017, TUDOR launched a new campaign with the “Born To Dare” signature. It reflects both the history of the brand and what it stands for today. It tells the adventures of individuals who have achieved the extraordinary on land, on ice, in the air and underwater, with a TUDOR watch on their wrists. It also refers to the vision of Hans Wilsdorf, the founder of TUDOR, who manufactured TUDOR watches to withstand the most extreme conditions, watches made for the most daring lifestyles. It is testimony to TUDOR’s singular approach to watchmaking, which has made it what it is today. At the cutting edge of the watchmaking industry, its innovations are now essential benchmarks. The TUDOR “Born To Dare” spirit is supported throughout the world by first class ambassadors, whose achievements result directly from a daring approach to life.

ABOUT TUDOR

TUDOR is an award-winning Swiss-made watch brand, offering watches with refined aesthetics, proven reliability and unique value for money. The origins of TUDOR date back to 1926, when “The Tudor” was first registered as a brand on behalf of the founder of Rolex, Hans Wilsdorf. He created the Montres TUDOR SA Company in 1946 to offer watches with the quality and dependability of a Rolex, at a more affordable price point. Because of their robustness and affordability, throughout their history TUDOR watches have been chosen by the boldest adventurers on land, underwater and on ice. Today, the TUDOR collection includes emblematic models such as Black Bay, Pelagos, 1926 and TUDOR Royal. Since 2015, TUDOR has also offered mechanical Manufacture Calibres with multiple functions and superior performance.

ABOUT EISEMAN JEWELS

Highly regarded as the Southwest’s premier jeweler with gracious and expert service, Eiseman is purveyor to a coveted designer collection, a growing Estate Jewelry Collection, an extensive selection of bridal diamond jewelry and an unparalleled collection of GIA-certified diamonds of impressive quality and size. Eiseman Jewels also boasts an impressive watch collection with manufactures TUDOR, Cartier, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Ulysse Nardin, Louis Moinet, L’Epee 1839 clock creations, and Parmigiani Fleurier, in addition to its Rolex Certified Pre-Owned program and its Eiseman Exceptional certified pre-owned timepieces. Eiseman has also expanded its winder and safe collection featuring Wolf 1834 and Buben & Zorweg.

Eiseman has recently celebrated the grand re-opening of its redesigned and expanded NorthPark Center salon, including three adjoining spaces—a TUDOR boutique, an exclusive Rolex showroom and the Eiseman Jewels salon. As the original family-owned tenant of NorthPark Center, the retailer anchors the most important retail location in the Center and in the southwest. Located adjacent to Neiman Marcus, customers can contact Eiseman Jewels at 214-369-6100 during store hours of Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 5 p.m., closed Sunday, or by appointment in your home, office or jet.

Eiseman Jewels has just been recognized with a 2025 WatchPro USA Award for “Best Refurbished Store by a Retailer.” As well, Eiseman has been awarded Modern Luxury Dallas magazine’s “Best of the City” in 2025, 2024, 2023 and 2022, and has been recognized by Town & Country magazine as “Best Independent Jeweler” and by National Jeweler magazine as the finest independent jewelry store in the United States.