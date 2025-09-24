Oakland Roots and Soul SC Announce Official Partnership with OPTERRA Energy Services Headquartered in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club is proud to announce its inaugural partnership kickoff with Oakland-based OPTERRA Energy Services, a collaboration rooted in shared values and a bold vision for sustainable, long-term community impact across the Bay Area. More than a partnership, this initiative is a celebration of a shared commitment to student engagement, joining forces as Oakland-based organizations, and a belief in the transformative power of sports to uplift, connect, and strengthen community.

“As a fellow Oakland-based organization, OPTERRA is incredibly proud to work with Oakland Roots and Soul SC to expand our impact as two partners truly rooted in the Bay Area. Building off of our Back to School event launch last month, we’re thrilled to deepen our partnership to shape more events that honor educators and inspire the next generation of students across the Bay Area,” shared Courtney Jenkins, CEO of OPTERRA.

“As a clean energy team proudly headquartered here in Oakland, we’ve engaged more than 250,000 students and community members through education and outreach programs over the past 50 years. The opportunity to expand Oakland Roots and Soul SC’s reach reinforces our belief that energy and sports are both powerful forces for connection and transformation. Energy powers the places where learning happens – schools, stadiums, neighborhoods – and sports ignite pride, purpose, and possibility.”

The partnership kicked off with a special Back to School Night celebration on August 30th at the Coliseum in collaboration with Oakland Unified School District. With over 9,871 sports fans in attendance, the inaugural partnership event set the precedent for future customized experiences that will be rolled out through the overlapping athletic season and academic year.

In addition to free tickets to future Roots and Soul SC games, educators at the Back to School event were gifted school supply bags to offset the personal costs of re-stocking the classroom that most educators shoulder every year. Upcoming events that will be customized in the year ahead will be similarly tailored to celebrate and directly support educators as part of the OPTERRA partnership.

“Oakland Roots and Soul SC was founded on the belief that sports can be a powerful force for social good,” said Lindsay Barenz, President of Oakland Roots and Soul SC. “This partnership with OPTERRA Energy Services embodies that belief by directly honoring the educators who shape the Bay Area community’s future – expanding access to the joy and connection that matchday brings. Our amazing SC and our fans are excited to shape future events with OPTERRA that highlight our two organizations’ shared commitment to building stronger communities by investing in the people who enrich the Bay Area every day – in the classroom and on the field.”

About OPTERRA Energy Services:

OPTERRA is headquartered in Oakland, California, and employs nearly 300 energy professionals. OPTERRA's services and solutions have helped customers ranging from municipalities, K-16 education, special districts and state and federal agency partners achieve over $3 billion in guaranteed energy cost savings to date.

OPTERRA partners with public sector stakeholders to meet the unique goals of communities nationwide. Our team customizes projects with top-tier technology to deliver lasting impact, enhancing fiscal savings and community engagement. With over 50 years of experience, we ensure our customers' long-term success through tailored solutions that support their vision. By deeply engaging and understanding specific goals, we deliver on the mission our customers envision. For more information please visit: www.opterraenergy.com.

About Oakland Roots and Soul SC:

Oakland Roots Sports Club seeks to harness the magic of Oakland and the power of sport as a force for social good. Oakland Soul women’s soccer team serves as an elite pathway to pro soccer, providing a high-quality training environment while empowering players. One day at a time…one game at a time.