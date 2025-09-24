-

RFMW and Pasternack Announce Global Expansion of Distribution Agreement to Deliver Broad Selection of RF, Microwave and MmWave Products

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RFMW, a premier distributor of RF, microwave, and power components, announced a global distribution agreement with Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand, renowned for its extensive portfolio of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products.

Pasternack’s portfolio spans connectors, cables, adapters, antennas and assemblies that serve commercial, industrial and defense markets. Within this offering, its comprehensive test and measurement line includes world class, high-performance RF calibration kits, VNA cables, test adapters and ruggedized assemblies designed for accuracy and repeatability across broad frequency and temperature ranges. By adding these solutions to its global distribution network, RFMW strengthens its ability to provide customers with precision tools that ensure accurate, reliable performance in demanding RF environments.

“Pasternack brings a proven track record of innovation and responsiveness to the RF space,” said Joel Levine, president of RFMW. “We’re especially excited to expand our offering of test & measurement solutions, an area that RFMW as a company has invested in to provide customers with the precision tools they need to ensure optimal system performance.”

“Partnering with RFMW expands our global reach through a technically focused channel backed by strong customer relationships,” said Eric Smith, Vice President of Global Channel Sales at Infinite Electronics. “Their expertise and application-specific support make them an ideal partner to deliver broader access to our full product line.”

The new distribution agreement is effective immediately. Customers can now purchase Pasternack products through RFMW’s global sales and support network. For more information, visit Pasternack.com and www.RFMW.com

About Pasternack

Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand, is a leading provider of RF and microwave components, offering a vast selection of high-quality products. Pasternack serves engineers and technicians worldwide with a commitment to technical excellence and industry-leading service. To learn more about Infinite Electronics, visit infiniteelectronics.com.

About RFMW

RFMW is a specialty electronics distribution company focused exclusively on serving customers that require RF, microwave, and power components and semiconductors, as well as component engineering support. RFMW deploys a highly experienced, technically skilled team to assist customers with component selection and fulfillment. RFMW was acquired by TTI, Inc. in 2018, and is part of the Exponential Technology Group (XTG), a collection of electronic component distributors and design engineering firms that collaborate to enable the development of modern technologies. The TTI Family of Specialists (TTI FOS) is the name of TTI, Inc. and its subsidiaries, which include Mouser Electronics, Sager Electronics, and Exponential Technology Group.

To learn more about RFMW, visit www.RFMW.com, call 1.877.FOR.RFMW (367-7369), or email info@rfmw.com.

Contacts

Media Contact – RFMW
Jennifer Gaughran
Marketing Communications Manager
RFMW
jennifer.gaughran@rfmw.com
www.RFMW.com

Media Contact – Pasternack
Media Relations
IEMediaRelations@InfiniteElectronics.com
Pasternack
Infinite Electronics

