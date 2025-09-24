Incognito Software Systems Partners with General Datatech to Deliver DOCSIS Provisioning Solution to Service Electric Cable TV

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Incognito Software Systems, a leading global provider of broadband service orchestration, device management, and network intelligence solutions, today announced its partnership with General Datatech (GDT), a global IT solutions provider, to deliver Incognito’s DOCSIS provisioning solution to Service Electric Cable TV (SECTV), a broadband internet and telephone services provider serving eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey.

“As technology continues to evolve, it was critical for us to replace our legacy DOCSIS provisioning platform with a proven, future-ready solution,” said John M. Walson, President of SECTV. “Incognito stood out as the clear choice thanks to their leadership in this space, extensive experience, and responsive North American-based support.”

The deployment utilizes Incognito’s Broadband Command Center, equipping SECTV with a carrier-grade platform that supports end-to-end device provisioning and management, accelerates the rollout of multi-play services, enhances subscriber experiences with reliable and secure connectivity, and streamlines operations. The solution’s intelligent provisioning capabilities enable operators to automatically and accurately configure and manage any device, regardless of vendor, firmware version, or DOCSIS version, across any access technology.

“We are very pleased that GDT has chosen Incognito to continue providing DOCSIS provisioning now and in the future,” said Gary Knee, CEO at Incognito. “This is a testament to our commitment to support any service over any network. By working together with GDT, we’re enabling operators like SECTV to meet their business goals faster.”

SECTV will also be leveraging Incognito’s Service Activation Center (SAC) for its new fiber network. With Incognito’s automated service provisioning and activation platform, operators gain a unified, catalog-driven approach to service order management, facilitating service rollout to monetize services quickly, reduce IT costs, and improve the subscriber experience.

Visit Incognito at SCTE TechExpo 2025, booth H1035, to see these solutions in action and learn more about how Incognito can help drive operational value for your company. Request a meeting today.

About Incognito Software Systems Inc.

Incognito Software Systems Inc. provides service orchestration software and services that help digital service providers manage the next-generation broadband experience. Founded 30 years ago, Incognito has over 200 customers worldwide, including America Movil, Cox, Digicel, Globe, and Orange, leveraging its solutions to fast-track the introduction of innovative broadband services over fiber and 5G fixed wireless access technologies, while delivering a great customer experience. Incognito Software Systems is a Lumine Group company (TSXV: LMN). Visit www.incognito.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

About GDT

GDT is an award-winning, $1.4 billion IT solutions provider with a 30-year heritage and a global workforce, including its Technology Center in Bangalore. The company takes a people-first approach to solving complex problems, achieving meaningful outcomes, and driving strategic change. GDT maintains over 450 certifications with the world’s best-known technology providers.

About Service Electric

Founded in 1948 by John Walson, Service Electric is recognized as the nation’s first cable television company. Still family-owned and operated, SECTV provides high-speed internet, telephone, and cable TV services to communities across eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey. For more than 75 years, Service Electric has combined technological innovation with a deep commitment to customer service and community support, helping to keep families, businesses, and neighborhoods connected. www.sectv.com