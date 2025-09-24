Lynq and BridgePort Partner to Expand Institutional Settlement Infrastructure

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lynq, the real-time, interest-bearing settlement network for digital asset firms, and BridgePort, the middleware coordination layer for institutional crypto off-exchange settlement, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver more efficient settlement solutions for institutional clients.

The partnership combines BridgePort’s plug-and-play middleware with Lynq’s settlement network to enhance capital efficiency, address settlement risk, and streamline post-trade workflows. This collaboration marks a significant step forward for the development of off-exchange settlement infrastructure that meets institutional standards in the digital asset industry. Lynq and BridgePort are unifying off-exchange settlement into a seamless integrated experience, setting a new standard for institutional efficiency and risk management, and providing a credible alternative to siloed crypto and legacy settlement systems.

"We are pleased to partner with BridgePort to bring their innovative off-exchange settlement solutions that will allow us to enhance the capabilities of our network," said Jerald David, CEO of Lynq. "This collaboration aligns with our vision to offer comprehensive, real-time, interest-bearing settlement capabilities, while giving institutions greater flexibility with respect to pre-order credit allocation and post-trade settlement driving greater capital efficiency.”

For the eighteen financial institutions and trading firms already connected to the network, Lynq’s partnership with BridgePort allows clients to execute across multiple venues and enables real-time messaging for coordinated collateral management, allowing firms to deploy capital more effectively while leveraging Lynq’s settlement infrastructure.

Nirup Ramalingam, CEO of BridgePort, added: "This partnership with Lynq represents a significant milestone when it comes to expanding the network of institutional market participants BridgePort interfaces with following our recent production launch. Lynq's real-time interest-bearing settlement infrastructure, purpose-built for the institutional participants in the digital asset industry makes them an ideal partner as we look to bridge the gaps that exist in current crypto market infrastructure."

Built by Arca Labs, Tassat, and tZERO, Lynq was created “by the industry, for the industry” to unify fragmented digital asset settlement. Key initial participants include B2C2, Crypto.com, Galaxy, FalconX, Fireblocks and a milieu of other participants. BridgePort, backed by Further Ventures, Virtu, XBTO, and others, provides a neutral coordination layer connecting exchanges, custodians, and trading firms for pre-order credit allocation and post-trade settlement facilitation.

About Lynq

Lynq is an institutional settlement utility for digital and traditional assets. The platform streamlines post-trade workflows for qualified market participants through secure connectivity and operational tooling. Lynq utilizes patent-pending “yield-in-transit” technology that enables users to continually earn interest, even during the settlement process.

For more information, please visit https://lynq.network.

About BridgePort

BridgePort provides institutional middleware to solve the capital inefficiency, credit risk, and fragmented liquidity inherent in today's crypto markets. Its agnostic infrastructure serves as the coordination layer for off-exchange settlement by connecting exchanges, trading firms, and custodians which enable secure messaging for pre-order credit allocation and post-trade settlement facilitation. Founded by a team with decades of experience building fixed income and FX trading platforms for the world's largest traditional financial institutions, BridgePort is backed by Further Ventures, Virtu, XBTO, Blockchain Founders Fund, Fun Fair Ventures, and Humla Ventures.

For more information, please visit: https://www.bridgeportmq.com/