Xsolla and Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Discuss Strategic Cooperation and Regional R&D Initiatives

LOS ANGELES & BAKU, Azerbaijan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xsolla, a global video game commerce company that helps developers launch, grow, and monetize their games, today announced a strategic dialogue with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The meeting, held in Baku, brought together Minister Rashad Nabiyev, Xsolla President Chris Hewish, and leaders from the Ministry’s Innovation and Digital Development Agency, including Chairman Farid Osmanov and Salar Imamaliyev.

The discussions centered on expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Xsolla, with a particular focus on transforming Xsolla’s Baku office into a regional research and development hub. In less than a year, the office, guided by Dr. Fuad Karimov and Rytis Joseph Jan, has grown to more than 30 employees and presented a comprehensive plan for sustained momentum.

Key areas of collaboration discussed include:

Growing Baku-based operations to advance global technical expertise

Exploring joint initiatives with Azerbaijan’s digital development and transport sectors

Positioning Xsolla’s Baku office as a central hub for regional innovation and research

“Partnering with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport underscores Xsolla’s commitment to supporting Azerbaijan’s vision for innovation and growth in the digital economy,” said Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla. “We see immense potential in building bridges that will benefit both local talent and the global gaming ecosystem.”

"This dialogue with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan is an important step in driving innovation and growth in the global gaming industry," said Rytis Joseph Jan, SVP of Global Strategic Initiatives & Government Relations at Xsolla. "Through close collaboration with the Ministry and IDDA we look forward to working closely on delivering programs that unlock talent, investment, and growth for developers in Azerbaijan and beyond.”

“We welcome the opportunity to collaborate with Xsolla in developing Azerbaijan’s digital landscape,” said Rashad Nabiyev, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan. “Transforming the company’s office in Baku into a regional research and development hub is an important step toward creating new opportunities for our talent and strengthening our country’s role in the global digital economy.”

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company with robust tools and services to help developers solve the inherent challenges of the video game industry. From indie to AAA, companies partner with Xsolla to help them fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games. Grounded in the belief in the future of video games, Xsolla is resolute in the mission to bring opportunities together, and continually make new resources available to creators. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record and has helped over 1,500+ game developers to reach more players and grow their businesses around the world. With more paths to profits and ways to win, developers have all the things needed to enjoy the game.

For more information, visit xsolla.com