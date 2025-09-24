SmartBear and Adactin Partner to Accelerate AI-Powered Software Testing Adoption in APAC

MELBOURNE, Australia & SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SmartBear, a leading provider of software quality and visibility solutions, formed a strategic partnership with Adactin, an Australian technology services provider with deep expertise in cloud, AI, and software engineering services. This partnership extends the reach of SmartBear’s software testing solutions to key markets in APAC.

“APAC is a hotbed of innovation with significant investment in digital transformation, driving demand for SmartBear's software quality solutions,” said Ed Greenwood, Director of International Channel Sales at SmartBear. “Adactin’s commitment to providing AI-powered digital engineering, software quality assurance, and business transformation services helps us together bring the best of both worlds to the region. This news also marks the next step in SmartBear’s channel strategy, following the recent appointment of Atlassian veteran Joe Tong as SVP of Global Channel Partnerships, as we continue to expand alliances that drive sustainable growth and customer value across APAC and globally.”

Software testing has become critical in the age of AI, as faster coding cycles can create bottlenecks and increase demand for rigorous, scalable quality checks. With Adactin now serving as a strategic distributor of SmartBear’s testing solutions across government, banking, healthcare, education, insurance, energy, and payments in APAC, customers gain access to advanced tools like SmartBear’s AI-powered Reflect and QMetry. This partnership delivers scalable quality assurance that accelerates time-to-market, enhances software reliability, and lowers costs in the age of AI-driven development.

“Partnering with SmartBear allows us to help customers de-risk their IT environments while ensuring quality software delivery,” said Navneesh Garg, CEO of Adactin. “Our shared commitment to people and customer success makes this a natural collaboration, delivering technologies that differentiate and create authentic value for enterprises in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and India, as they advance their digital transformation.”

About Adactin

Headquartered in Sydney and established in 2011, Adactin is a leading APAC-wide IT services and consulting company delivering end-to-end digital transformation to public sector agencies and commercial enterprises through deep expertise in Microsoft and AWS ecosystems, AI-powered digital engineering, and future-ready quality assurance. The company has been recognized in the Financial Times High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific and Deloitte Technology Fast 50 lists. For more information: https://www.adactin.com.

About SmartBear

SmartBear is pioneering innovation in software quality, embracing AI’s transformative potential. The company’s powerful solutions, featuring HaloAI, give software development teams around the world visibility and automation that provide end-to-end quality. SmartBear is trusted by over 16 million developers, testers, and software engineers at 32,000+ organizations – including innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. With an active peer-to-peer community, SmartBear meets customers where they are to help make our technology-driven world a better place. The company is committed to ethical corporate practices, including responsible AI that integrates accountability and transparency across its technology stack, and to social responsibility, promoting good in all the communities it serves. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow on LinkedIn, X, or Facebook.

