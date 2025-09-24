Alto x FranShares

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alto, the self-directed IRA platform for private market and alternative assets, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with FranShares, the fractional franchise investing platform making it possible for anyone to diversify into franchising.

Through this partnership, investors can now use their retirement funds to access FranShares’ offerings directly via Alto. The integration streamlines the process for IRA holders to diversify into franchises, an asset class historically reserved for the ultra-wealthy and institutional investors. By enabling franchise investing through IRAs, Alto empowers individuals to diversify beyond traditional stocks and bonds.

“Franchising has a long history of successful business-building, but investing in that success has been off limits for most investors,” said Eric Satz, Founder and CEO of Alto. “Our partnership with FranShares expands access to income-generating businesses that align with customers’ long-term financial goals.”

FranShares recently launched the Dunkin’ Gulf Coast Franchise Fund, giving investors the opportunity to participate in a portfolio of Dunkin’ locations across a growing region. With the Alto integration, investors can access this opportunity as well as other FranShares funds using their IRAs while enjoying the tax-advantaged benefits of retirement investing.

“FranShares was built on the idea of making franchise investing accessible to everyone,” said Kenny Rose, Founder and CEO of FranShares. “Working with Alto allows us to expand our mission, opening the door for investors to tap into their retirement accounts. Together, we’re committed to breaking down barriers and bringing franchise diversification to more investors than ever.”

To explore this opportunity further, investors are encouraged to join our October 9 webinar at 3:00 PM ET with Alto Founder & CEO Eric Satz and FranShares Founder & CEO Kenny Rose, where they will discuss how investors can use their IRAs to access franchise opportunities. To confirm your spot, register here.

About Alto

Alto's self-directed IRA platform enables investors to diversify their retirement portfolios with alternative assets like private equity, venture capital, real estate, private credit and more. Alto acts as the IRA custodian for over $2B in assets with 32,000 self-directed IRA investors and supports more than 2,500 issuers who have raised capital on the platform. With minimal paperwork and competitive fees, Alto offers simplified SDIRA access to investments that are less correlated and have potential for higher returns. Users can establish Traditional, Roth or SEP IRAs and seamlessly invest in private markets. Learn more at altoira.com.

About FranShares

FranShares is democratizing access to franchise investing and funding. Founded by best-selling franchise expert Kenny Rose and backed by leading investors, including Chicago Ventures, FranShares offers its community of 70,000+ investors an opportunity for passive income and potential equity appreciation. It gives franchisors and franchisees a quicker way to raise funds for expansion. It provides individual investors access to an alternative asset class valued by institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

FranShares is a customer of Alto Solutions, Inc. Alto provides custodial and administrative services for self-directed individual retirement accounts and is otherwise unaffiliated with FranShares.

The information provided herein is for informational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, which can only be made through official offering documents, including a private placement memorandum (PPM), subscription agreement and applicable disclosures.