Aptarro and maxRTE Partner to Deliver End-to-End Revenue Protection: From Insurance Discovery to Denials Management

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aptarro, the leader behind the intelligent RevCycle Engine, and maxRTE, a leading provider of insurance discovery and eligibility solutions, announced a strategic integration partnership to streamline the healthcare revenue cycle, combining pre-claim eligibility discovery with post-claim denials prevention.

This partnership combines maxRTE’s proprietary insurance discovery, real-time eligibility, and prior authorization capabilities with Aptarro’s advanced charge correction, denial prevention, and automation-first workflow engine. The result is a single, seamless revenue cycle solution designed to maximize reimbursement and minimize administrative burdens.

“Finding active coverage on the front end is the most critical step in avoiding uncompensated care and costly denials,” shared Carla Larin, CEO of maxRTE. “This integration partnership with Aptarro extends the value of our discovery and eligibility solutions across the entire billing cycle. Together, we are providing a comprehensive toolset that addresses revenue leakage at its source and ensures providers are reimbursed accurately and swiftly for the care they deliver.”

The strategic partnership between Aptarro and maxRTE directly targets some of the most persistent and costly issues in healthcare revenue cycle management:

Persistent claim denials and revenue leakage

The partnership is designed to combat revenue loss resulting from incomplete coverage verification. By combining front-end insurance discovery with back-end denial prevention, the integrated solution addresses revenue leakage at its source, helping providers avoid uncompensated care and costly denials.

Manual workload and staffing inefficiencies

A primary goal of the integration is to minimize the administrative burdens placed on healthcare staff. The solution targets manual workloads and staffing inefficiencies by introducing an automation-first workflow engine, which helps increase accuracy and improve staff productivity.

Fragmented workflows across billing stages

Providers often struggle with disconnected processes between different stages of the revenue cycle. This partnership creates a single, seamless solution that merges pre-claim eligibility discovery with post-claim denial prevention, streamlining the entire process for faster reimbursement.

“Our mission at Aptarro is to simplify the revenue cycle so providers can focus on patient care,” said Aptarro’s Chief Growth Officer, Lori Jones. “By integrating maxRTE's best-in-class insurance discovery capabilities into our intelligent RevCycle Engine, we are creating a powerful, proactive solution. This partnership will empower our clients to prevent denials before they happen, significantly improving clean claim rates and financial outcomes.”

About Aptarro

At Aptarro, we help our customers make right easy by simplifying Revenue Cycle Management (RCM). Our solutions help healthcare providers reduce denials, increase accuracy, and improve staff productivity. Trusted by some of the largest healthcare networks in the U.S., Aptarro empowers organizations to navigate the complexities of healthcare billing with ease, allowing providers to focus on delivering quality care to their patients. Learn more at www.aptarro.com.

About maxRTE

maxRTE provides a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to recover uncompensated care and accelerate cash flow for healthcare providers. The company offers its flagship Insurance Discovery solution, which is the most efficient and cost-effective way to uncover unknown medical coverage for self-pay patients, alongside Real-Time Eligibility, Prior Authorization, and Coordination of Benefits verification. Integrating with over 1,000 payers, maxRTE offers flat-rate pricing, seamless batch and API integration, and strong payer compliance certifications (CAQH CORE, SOC 2 Type 2, DirectTrust). Learn more at www.maxrte.com.