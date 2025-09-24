Panda Biotech Recognized with Dual Awards in the 2025 Just Style Excellence Awards for Innovation and Environmental Leadership

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Panda Biotech™ is proud to be a dual award recipient at the 2025 Just Style Excellence Awards, honored in both the Innovation and the Environmental categories for groundbreaking achievements in fiber processing technology and a steadfast commitment to zero-waste practices.

By removing long-standing barriers to hemp adoption, Panda Biotech is unlocking new opportunities for textile manufacturers and accelerating the industry’s transition to sustainable materials. Share

The Just Style Excellence Awards, powered by GlobalData’s business intelligence, are among the apparel and textile industry’s most prestigious recognitions. Each year, GlobalData’s researchers and journalists—supported by advanced artificial intelligence—analyze more than one billion datasets to identify and celebrate companies driving meaningful progress across 200+ countries. The program recognizes leadership across key areas such as innovation, environmental impact, business expansion, product launches, and sustainability.

Panda Biotech’s recognition in the Innovation category underscores the company’s breakthrough mechanical process that transforms American-grown hemp into high-quality, textile-grade fiber. Unlike conventional methods, the production process requires no water or chemicals and enables large-scale manufacturers to integrate Panda’s hemp seamlessly into existing cotton spinning systems. By removing long-standing barriers to hemp adoption, Panda Biotech is unlocking new opportunities for textile manufacturers and accelerating the industry’s transition to sustainable materials.

The Environmental Award reflects Panda Biotech’s zero-waste manufacturing model, in which every part of the hemp plant is put to productive use—from fiber for textiles to use in countless products across several industries such as automotive/transportation, construction, plastics, non-wovens, and more. The company’s operations maximize resource efficiency, minimize environmental impact, and support cleaner energy alternatives. Panda Biotech also emphasizes traceability and transparency, tracking every bale from farm to finished fiber, while partnering directly with American farmers to foster economic stability and regenerative agricultural practices.

“These honors from the Just Style Excellence Awards reinforce our mission to transform the textile industry through innovation, sustainability, and responsible manufacturing,” said President Dixie Carter. “We are proud to help shape the future of textiles in a way that benefits our partners, our communities, and the planet.”

For more information on the Just Style Excellence Awards, visit https://www.just-style.com.

ABOUT PANDA BIOTECH

Based in Dallas, Texas, privately-held Panda Biotech, LLC is a first-mover in the emerging U.S. industrial hemp fiber and hurd industry that is 100 percent American-owned, grown, and processed. Panda Biotech’s executive leadership has extensive experience developing, financing, constructing, and operating large-scale infrastructure facilities in clean energy. They have developed 22 projects representing approximately $12 billion in invested capital. Panda Biotech’s first project, the Panda Hemp Gin™, is in partnership with Aka-Ag, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Southern Ute Indian Tribe Growth Fund. The facility is located in Wichita Falls, Texas. It is the largest industrial hemp processing facility of its kind in the Western Hemisphere with OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100, USDA Biobased Certified, and USDA Biopreferred designations.