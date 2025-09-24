ROYC Partners with I Squared Capital to Power Wealth Channel Expansion

STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ROYC, the leading global Platform-as-a-Service provider for alternative investments, today announced a strategic partnership with I Squared Capital, a leading independent global infrastructure investment manager. ROYC will serve as I Squared’s technology partner in Europe to support I Squared’s expansion into the private wealth channel.

This collaboration reflects both firms’ shared commitment to using best-in-class technology to expand access to private markets for all investors and improve the investor experience.

“Our mission is to remove the operational friction that has historically slowed strategies targeting the broader Private Wealth segment. By combining ROYC’s deep structuring expertise with our cloud-native operating system, we enable asset managers to scale efficiently and deliver seamless investor journeys,” said Octavian Popescu, CEO of ROYC.

“ROYC has been an important partner in developing our new wealth platform, which increases our access to capital. Infrastructure is at the heart of global growth. With aging assets and rising government deficits worldwide, the demand for private capital to finance high-quality infrastructure has never been greater. We see this as a compelling and expanding asset class,” said Gautam Bhandari, Global Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner, I Squared.

About ROYC

ROYC is the leading European B2B financial technology company that provides a complete private markets operating system, empowering private equity firms, banks, wealth managers, and multi-family offices to seamlessly access, distribute, and manage private investments at scale. As private markets expand, financial institutions require scalable, technology-driven solutions to manage complexity, optimising fund operations, and delivering exceptional client experiences. ROYC combines state-of-the-art private markets technology with tailored fund structuring and investment solutions. Its intuitive, scalable platform replaces manual processes with automation and real-time data access, transforming how private market investments are managed across the entire fund lifecycle.

About I Squared Capital

I Squared Capital is a leading global infrastructure investor managing $50 billion in assets. We build and scale essential infrastructure businesses that deliver critical services to millions of people worldwide. Our portfolio includes over 90 companies operating in 70 countries and spanning sectors such as energy, utilities, digital infrastructure, transport, environmental and social infrastructure. Headquartered in Miami, our team of over 300 professionals is based across offices in Abu Dhabi, London, Munich, New Delhi, São Paulo, Singapore, Sydney and Taipei. Learn more at www.isquaredcapital.com.