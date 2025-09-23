Bidgely and NISC Expand AI-Powered CX with New Grid Edge Capabilities for Member-Owners

LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Information Solutions Cooperative (NISC) will present Bidgely’s AI-driven solutions at the 2025 NISC Member Information Conference (MIC) September 22-25 in Louisville, Kentucky. NISC will speak alongside Central Electric Cooperative to discuss how Bidgely’s artificial intelligence (AI) solutions can offer a more personalized consumer experience while improving efficiency and reducing costs for its members. Bidgely will also perform live demos in its booth, #413.

"The modern consumer is looking for more than just a utility provider—they want a modern energy partner," said Jason Bartsch, VP of Product Management at NISC. "The combination of Bidgely's AI solutions with our SmartHub platform gives our Members the advanced tools they need to meet this demand, providing richer insights that empower their consumers and enhance Member relationships."

Central Electric Cooperative to Showcase AI Success

Ryan Davies, VP of Customer & Energy Services at Central Electric Cooperative, and Jessica Sontag, Product Analyst at NISC, will co-present the session Leveraging Bidgely Solutions to Enhance Consumer and Internal Member Engagement on Wednesday, September 24, at 12:40 p.m. local time.

"Our goal is always to improve member satisfaction, and Bidgely's solutions have been key to that," Davies said. "The proactive usage insights and smart alerts have given our members actionable guidance to save energy. Now, Bidgely’s new Analytics Workbench tools are a game-changer, allowing us to identify and recruit the right customers for efficiency programs, which makes our efforts far more effective than broad mass marketing."

Expanding Insights with More Intelligence

As a partner, Bidgely’s customer experience solutions integrate with NISC’s SmartHub application for members. Utilities also have the option to purchase Bidgely’s Analytics Workbench (AWB) to better understand customers and align them with the right programs to deliver more personalized and efficient service.

For example, Middle Tennessee Electric serves more than 750,000 residents south of metropolitan Nashville and has used Bidgely appliance-level energy usage insights to empower customers by shifting conversations from generic high-bill complaints to detailed breakdowns of specific usage drivers.

"The ability to move beyond basic data and understand our members' energy usage at a granular level is incredibly valuable," said Glenn Hollandsworth, Member Revenue & Programs Manager at Middle Tennessee Electric. "Bidgely's Analytics Workbench is helping us to not only compare program effectiveness but also to understand the impact of emerging technologies like EVs in our territory. This gives us a clear roadmap for future program design and infrastructure planning."

MIC session attendees will learn how to use Bidgely AI to enable:

Customers to analyze their usage before contacting support.

Service representatives to quickly assist with high bill inquiries.

Using analytics to connect customers with valuable programs.

“Offering Analytics Workbench tools is a natural evolution of our NISC partnership, allowing municipal utilities and cooperatives to gain a new level of energy intelligence that was once reserved for large IOUs,” said Bidgely CRO Gautam Aggarwal. “Through AWB, we’re providing smaller utilities with big tools that empower them to deliver a more personalized and efficient experience for their members.”

To learn more, also attend Bidgely’s upcoming webinar with NISC, From High Bill Calls to High-Value Conversations, on October 14 at 11 a.m. Central Time.

