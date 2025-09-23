Azul Launches Technology Alliance Partner Program to Accelerate Innovation and Expand the Ecosystem of Java Solutions

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Azul, the only company 100% focused on Java, today announced the launch of the Azul Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) Program, a global initiative designed to strengthen collaboration with leading technology providers, accelerate innovation and expand the Java ecosystem.

The TAP program provides a formal framework for joint technical integrations, solution development, and go-to-market activities between Azul and its alliance partners. By joining the TAP program, partners gain access to Azul’s innovative products, Java expertise, joint marketing initiatives, sales team and channel to bring high-value, validated solutions to market faster for their shared customers. TAP is part of Azul’s overall PartnerConnect Program – in addition to technology alliance ISVs, Azul’s broader PartnerConnect ecosystem includes solution providers, authorized value-added resellers and authorized distributors.

Empowering ISVs with Java Innovations, Co-Sell Opportunities and Market Expansion

By partnering with Azul, ISVs realize several benefits, including:

Technical collaboration with Azul product managers and engineers to aid solution integration and optimization.

with Azul product managers and engineers to aid solution integration and optimization. Accelerated innovation and development via access to cutting-edge Java technologies, expertise and resources that can accelerate product development.

via access to cutting-edge Java technologies, expertise and resources that can accelerate product development. Joint marketing initiatives , including co-branded content, events and campaigns.

, including co-branded content, events and campaigns. Access to new markets and customer segments that can significantly boost sales and brand awareness.

that can significantly boost sales and brand awareness. Access to Azul’s ecosystem, connecting partners with the world’s leading Java innovators and community.

Maximizing Customer ROI Through Azul’s Technology Alliance Ecosystem

Azul’s Technology Alliance Partner Program delivers tangible customer value by integrating best-of-breed Java technologies to provide solutions in four key areas:

Developer Tools & Productivity – Enabling developers to be more productive — writing better code faster, deploying more frequently and responding rapidly to production security issues.

– Enabling developers to be more productive — writing better code faster, deploying more frequently and responding rapidly to production security issues. DevOps Efficiency – Improving the automation and optimization of key aspects of the development and IT operation lifecycle.

– Improving the automation and optimization of key aspects of the development and IT operation lifecycle. Business Benefit/Productivity Software – Driving the company’s top-line revenue growth through improved Java application performance and metrics (e.g., KPIs).

– Driving the company’s top-line revenue growth through improved Java application performance and metrics (e.g., KPIs). Cloud Cost Savings/Infrastructure Cost Reduction – Reducing Java’s infrastructure footprint and right-sizing compute resources without sacrificing performance.

Together, these benefits make Azul’s partner ecosystem a powerful force multiplier for enterprises seeking to maximize the value of their Java investments.

The inaugural TAP members include leading companies in supply chain security, development and modernization. Azul will continue expanding the program throughout 2025 with additional partners across key technology categories.

Real World Customer Impact from Working with Azul and its ISVs

Azul’s growing ecosystem of technology partners is delivering tangible business outcomes for customers – the following are real-world examples of how organizations across industries are benefiting from Azul’s integration with leading technology providers:

Moderne – A global online employment marketplace vendor using Azul Intelligence Cloud to surface unused and dead code estimated it would take 21 person-years to remove all their unused code. By applying Moderne’s OpenRewrite-based platform with Azul’s runtime intelligence, the company automated that remediation, doing in days what would have taken years. They were able to go from a project that was often ignored or handled sparingly to one that can be tackled decisively at scale.



“Modernizing enterprise Java applications is a massive challenge. Moderne enables our customers to tackle technical debt at scale — bringing entire fleets of applications forward in parallel,” said Jonathan Schneider, CEO and co-founder of Moderne. “Partnering with Azul gives us the real-time data to drive transformations across codebases faster and with greater confidence.”



Payara – A large securities industry foundation needed to modernize its aging financial education platform used by thousands of users. By migrating to Payara Platform Enterprise, which includes Azul Platform Core and Azul Platform Prime as the default JVMs, the foundation increased user capacity per machine by 2.5 times while unlocking scalability opportunities.



“Payara is committed to delivering cloud-native Java solutions for global enterprises, from powerful runtimes to Payara Qube — our Kubernetes-native automation platform that simplifies and scales Java deployments,” said Steve Millidge, CEO and founder of Payara. “The Azul TAP program creates exciting opportunities for deeper collaboration that brings customers better performance, stronger security and more choice across their Java deployments.”



RapidFort – A U.S. wealth management firm was struggling with CVE remediation. Instead of chasing enormous CVE patch backlogs, the firm chose to focus solely on the vulnerabilities within its applications, while RapidFort and Azul focused on the rest (e.g., RapidFort containers embedded with Azul Java runtimes). This resulted in a significant improvement in developer productivity and the velocity of new deployments.



“Performance and security go hand in hand, especially in cloud environments where efficiency is critical,” said George Manuelian, co-founder of RapidFort. “By joining Azul’s TAP program, we’re giving enterprises the ability to optimize Java workloads with a dramatically smaller attack surface and lower cloud costs.”

“Java remains the backbone of modern enterprise and cloud-native applications, and at Azul, our mission is to give enterprises more — more performance, more value and more choice,” said George Gould, senior vice president, Corporate Development and Strategic Alliances at Azul. “The Technology Alliance Partner Program is a powerful catalyst for innovation, enabling Azul and our ecosystem partners to co-create solutions that streamline development and operations, as well as make Java run more securely and more cost-effectively across today’s distributed environments. By aligning with technology leaders who share our vision, we can help our joint customers boost application performance, reduce costs and enhance security across their Java landscape.”

For more information about the Azul Technology Alliance Partner Program and how to participate, please visit https://www.azul.com/partners/type/technology-alliance-program.

