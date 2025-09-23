Amrize Partners with Chicago Architecture Biennial to Advance Building

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amrize (NYSE: AMRZ) announced today that it is partnering with the Chicago Architecture Biennial, North America’s leading forum for modern architecture and design, to foster innovation in building design and construction. As a “Blueprint” partner, Amrize will join leading architecture and design firms, construction partners, public authorities and industry experts to exchange thinking on how materials science and innovation can best shape the spaces we inhabit.

“The Chicago Architecture Biennial thrives because of the incredible network of partners, collaborators, and supporters who make this work possible," said Nora Daley, the Biennial Board of Directors Co-Chair. "Support from companies like Amrize allows us to bring bold ideas to life, activate spaces across the city, and create meaningful experiences for our communities. We are grateful for the relationships that sustain the Biennial and help us imagine the future of architecture and design together.”

“Amrize shares in the Chicago Architecture Biennial’s mission of exploring innovative ideas and collectively imagining the future of architecture and design to advance how we live,” said Nollaig Forrest, Amrize’s Chief Marketing Officer. “With our operational headquarters here in Chicago, we’re proud to be joining this city’s world-renowned biennial to collectively imagine the future of building with some of the world’s most visionary architects, engineers, designers and civic leaders.”

The Chicago Architecture Biennial stands as North America’s largest international platform of contemporary architecture and design. Founded a decade ago in the city that gave birth to the skyscraper, the Chicago Architecture Biennial celebrates Chicago’s building legacy while boldly projecting its future. The Biennial’s large-scale exhibitions, talks, performances, films, and other events, create opportunities to engage on timely global issues through the lens of architecture and design.

As the partner of choice for the professional builders of North America, Amrize has helped shape many landmarks with its advanced building solutions, from iconic sites like the Lincoln Memorial and One World Trade Center to bespoke buildings like the Spheres in Seattle and essential infrastructure like the Louis Armstrong Airport, the Gordie Howe Bridge and the BIG U in New York City. Amrize solutions are also inside Denver’s new Populus Hotel, designed by Studio Gang, which will be featured by the firm as part of the Biennial’s program.

In Chicago, Amrize has played a key role to build and modernize the city, connecting communities and increasing access to public green spaces. For instance, the company’s advanced materials are part of some of the garden city’s most popular places from Maggie Daley Park to the 606 trail.

About Amrize

Amrize (NYSE: AMRZ) is building North America, as the partner of choice for professional builders with advanced branded solutions from foundation to rooftop. With over 1,000 sites and a highly efficient distribution network, we deliver for our customers in every U.S. state and Canadian province. Our 19,000 teammates uniquely serve every construction market from infrastructure, commercial and residential to new build, repair and refurbishment. Amrize achieved $11.7 billion in revenue in 2024 and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the SIX Swiss Exchange. We are ready to build your ambition.

Learn more at www.amrize.com

About the Chicago Architecture Biennial

The Chicago Architecture Biennial convenes the world to explore innovative ideas and collectively imagine the future of design. The Biennial’s large-scale exhibitions, talks, performances, films, and other events, create opportunities to engage timely global issues through the lens of architecture and design, emphasizing creativity and community participation. Free and open to the public, the Chicago Architecture Biennial stands as North America’s largest international survey of contemporary architecture and design.

Find more information at www.chicagoarchitecturebiennial.org