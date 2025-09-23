MEDiC Life Sciences Acquires Clinical-Stage Oncology Program, Validating SLS Biomarker Platform

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MEDiC Life Sciences, a leader in next-generation functional genomics in 3D cancer models, today announced the acquisition of a clinical-stage therapeutic program. This landmark acquisition is the first of its kind for MEDiC and underscores the company's strategic pivot toward building a robust therapeutic pipeline. The program's potential was identified and validated through MEDiC's proprietary SLS™ (Synthetic-Lethal-Gene Signature) biomarker platform, which was instrumental in optimizing the program's biomarker profile.

The newly acquired program, which completed Phase 1 dose escalation studies, targets a key oncogenic driver, but the field has so far struggled to identify the correct patient cohort. By leveraging the SLS platform, MEDiC has been able to refine the patient selection criteria, paving the way for a more targeted and potentially more effective clinical trial. The SLS platform generates millions of biomarker combinations in 3D cancer models and detects the drug’s sensitivity to each combination. This novel precision-medicine approach is expected to increase the program's probability of success and accelerate its path to market. MEDiC Life Sciences is currently finalizing pre-clinical data and will initiate biomarker driven clinical development next year.

“This acquisition carries two major strategic implications for MEDiC,” said Kyuho Han, CEO of MEDiC. “In the near term, it allows us to relaunch a clinical-stage asset in an SLS biomarker-defined patient cohort, creating a Phase II–ready program. In the long-term, its success will serve as a key validation of our platform. By identifying synthetic-lethal biomarkers that enhance the clinical success of cancer therapies, we can unlock a new wave of precision medicines - developed faster, at lower cost, and, most importantly, for the benefit of cancer patients, which remains our highest priority.”

The company plans to continue using the SLS™ platform to identify and evaluate additional acquisition targets as well as advancing a set of internal first-in-class targets, with the goal of expanding its therapeutic portfolio. This acquisition serves as a proof of concept, demonstrating how MEDiC can apply its technological expertise to identify undervalued or under-optimized therapeutic assets and ensure promising cancer therapies are advanced in the right patient population.

About MEDiC Life Sciences

MEDiC Life Sciences is a biotechnology company dedicated to transforming drug development through the application of its innovative SLS biomarker platform. By focusing on precision medicine, MEDiC aims to improve clinical outcomes, reduce development costs, and bring more effective treatments to patients faster.