GK Adds QuikQ to Growing List of Fuel Partners, Expands Scope of Fleet Capabilities

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GK Software, a global leader in comprehensive retail applications for real-time omnichannel business systems, today announced that QuikQ, a full-service provider of fuel payment, corporate payment and fraud prevention solutions, has completed certification with the GK platform. QuikQ’s commercial fuel cards are now accepted by fuel retailers across the U.S. using GK Drive, a solution that is part of the GK CLOUD4RETAIL platform and allows convenience retailers to link their fuel station infrastructure together with their store business into an agile, highly integrated and fully available platform.

As part of its fuel payment solutions, QuikQ offers cardless digital fuel payments and traditional fuel card capabilities that help reduce fraud at the pump, offering an innovative, real-time method for drivers to authenticate their fuel transaction purchases via SMS text messaging.

With QuikQ fuel cards now compatible with c-stores that use GK Drive, the number of convenience/fuel locations available to drivers is multiplied, providing great choice and flexibility while giving drivers the assurance of safe, secure transactions.

QuikQ completed certification with GK Software because the company provides a single payment solution between the c-store and fuel pump, making transactions easy and painless for both customers and stores. Serving over 40,000 locations globally, including the industry’s largest c-store retailers, GK Software is a trusted, proven partner for fuel payment companies such as QuikQ. GK also has an extensive partner network that maximizes its solution set and positions it as the go-to provider of technology solutions for convenience retailers.

“QuikQ is committed to providing top-notch service to fleets across the United States, and we’re thrilled to now be a certified GK partner,” said Rich Taute, VP of sales and strategy, QuikQ. “Our partnership with GK is an important step as QuikQ continues to expand and strengthen our partnerships with the commercial fleet community.”

Drivers are a key customer segment for convenience retailers. The process at the pump for drivers is already highly layered – with the need for a variety of services and products in addition to fuel – so ease of use will inspire loyalty and bigger baskets in store. The GK and QuikQ partnership opens up more possibilities for drivers and ultimately can inspire that invaluable loyalty.

“Commercial fleets are playing an increasingly important role in convenience retailing,” said Robert Green, sales director at GK. “We are excited to continue expanding GK’s c-store portfolio and fleet offerings with partners such as QuikQ, and we’re thrilled to deliver innovative solutions that can help fuel retailers thrive.”

About GK Software

GK breaks down the barriers to unified commerce with its open CLOUD4RETAIL platform and a broad portfolio based on it, like OmniPOS for point of sale, mobile POS, mobile customer engagement and a full range of store/back-office solutions. The company is a recognized leader in omnichannel retail, offering a single, global software platform for all retail formats and touchpoints. Ten of the Top 50 retailers worldwide rely on GK, and GK is the fastest growing global POS provider in new installations over the last three years. For more information, visit www.gk-software.com

About QuikQ

QuikQ launched more than 15 years ago to disrupt the transportation industry with a more efficient, affordable and customer-centric way to do business. As a full-service fuel payment, corporate payment and fraud prevention solutions provider, QuikQ takes a more streamlined approach to payment transactions that reduces fees and creates a more direct, transparent relationship among merchants, carriers and their payment solutions provider. For more information on QuikQ’s suite of secure, frictionless solutions, visit quikq.com.