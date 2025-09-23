NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC and University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health Enter Strategic Partnership to Advance Radiopharmaceutical Research, Innovation and Talent Development

BELOIT, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC (NorthStar), a leading radiopharmaceutical company, is proud to announce the formation of a multi-faceted strategic partnership with the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, working closely with the school’s Initiative for Theranostics and Particle Therapy (ITPT) to advance research and support workforce development in the nuclear medicine sector. This collaboration represents a significant advancement in efforts to create closer ties between industry and academia in order to foster innovation and further strengthen the nuclear medicine development in Wisconsin.

The multi-year partnership will focus on opportunities for NorthStar and the UW School of Medicine and Public Health to conduct collaborative research, clinical and translational research, and contract research and drug development. The partnership also aims to provide academic and practical, real-world education opportunities to develop the workforce in the growing field of radiopharmaceuticals and particle therapy.

“We’re thrilled to partner with one of the nation’s leading academic institutions to drive sector innovation and help accelerate new therapies to market,” said Dr. Frank Scholz, CEO at NorthStar. “This partnership underscores our commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry and developing the talent pool that will be required to support the significant growth expected in our industry.”

Key goals of the partnership include:

Comprehensive radiopharmaceutical drug development services: Leverage the university’s advanced research infrastructure, scientific expertise and capabilities to expand the preclinical and early-stage development services that NorthStar offers

Joint research collaborations: Support clinical and translational drug discovery through the collaborative efforts of scientists and radiochemists from NorthStar and ITPT

Education and workforce development: Provide structured training opportunities at NorthStar to give students practical, career-building opportunities and help NorthStar and other Wisconsin nuclear medicine firms engage in talent development for the next generation of professionals

“The new collaboration with NorthStar will build on University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health’s strong leadership in radiopharmaceutical and theranostics R&D, yielding highly productive, impactful research and educational opportunities,” said Nita Ahuja, MD, MBA, Dean of the school and Vice Chancellor for Medical Affairs at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. “This partnership aligns with our mission to advance health with innovative research that extends beyond the university, in alignment with the Wisconsin Idea.”

The partnership officially launches in September, 2025, with several initiatives already underway.

About NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC (NorthStar)

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes is a commercial-stage radiopharmaceutical company at the forefront of advancing patient care by utilizing novel technologies to produce commercial-scale radioisotopes that, once attached to a molecule, have the ability to detect and treat cancer and other serious diseases. NorthStar’s expanding industry-leading position in the emerging field of radiopharmaceutical therapy is supported by its unique capabilities in the sophisticated production of radioisotopes, proven management team, and state-of-the-art, environmentally preferable technologies. NorthStar produces copper-67 (Cu-67) and is poised to be one of the first commercial-scale producers of non-carrier added actinium-225 (n.c.a. Ac-225). The Company’s Radiopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services unit provides customized service offerings and specialized radiopharmaceutical expertise to help biopharmaceutical companies rapidly advance their development and commercial programs. For more information about NorthStar’s comprehensive portfolio and patient-focused services. Visit: www.northstarnm.com

About University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health

The University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health is recognized as one of the nation’s leading institutions in health sciences education, research, and service. Founded in 1907 as the medical school of the University of Wisconsin–Madison, in 2005 it became the nation’s first school to integrate the disciplines of medicine and public health. With a deep commitment to a vision of healthy people and healthy communities, we translate discovery into application and interconnect clinical care, education and research. The school employs more than 5,600 faculty and staff and provides educational opportunities for nearly 3,000 students and postgraduate trainees. For federal fiscal year 2024, the school ranked #9 in the nation among public medical schools for NIH funding according to the Blue Ridge Institute for Medical Research. Some of the nation’s leading researchers, educators, and clinicians are among the faculty, including several National Medal of Science recipients and National Academy of Science honorees.