GATX Corporation to Acquire Approximately 6,000 Freight Railcars From DB Cargo AG

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX), a global leader in railcar leasing, today announced that its subsidiary, GATX Rail Europe (GRE), has entered into an agreement to acquire approximately 6,000 railcars from DB Cargo AG, one of Europe’s largest rail freight operating companies. Under the agreement, GRE will acquire the railcars from DB Cargo and will then lease the railcars back to DB Cargo. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2025, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

“We are very pleased to have been chosen by DB Cargo for this significant transaction,” said Christopher LaHurd, SVP International of GATX. "This award underscores our commitment to providing innovative and flexible leasing solutions to our customers. The acquisition of these railcars will further diversify our portfolio and strengthen our position in the European rail market.”

“GRE has a long and successful history in the European market, and we are confident that this transaction will deliver significant value to our shareholders,” added Robert C. Lyons, President and CEO of GATX Corporation.

As of June 30, 2025, GRE’s fleet consisted of approximately 30,500 wagons. The portfolio to be acquired is composed of a broad mix of freight railcar types. Additional transaction terms, including the purchase price, will be provided upon closing.

At GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX), we empower our customers to propel the world forward. GATX leases transportation assets including railcars, aircraft spare engines and tank containers to customers worldwide. Our mission is to provide innovative, unparalleled service that enables our customers to transport what matters safely and sustainably while championing the well-being of our employees and communities. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898, GATX has paid a quarterly dividend, uninterrupted, since 1919.

