Fortera Secures Microsoft Funding for Low-Carbon Cement Production

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To accelerate the adoption of low-carbon building materials across its datacenter footprint, through its Climate Innovation Fund (CIF), Microsoft has made an investment in green cement manufacturer Fortera. The investment secures Microsoft’s rights to procure Fortera’s ReAct™ low-carbon cement and environmental attribute certificates (EACs).

Our team was attracted to Fortera’s approach due to its potential for deep emission reductions, competitive cost targets, and its expected compatibility with existing production infrastructure. Share

"We are making long-term investments that will help us achieve our 2030 carbon negative goals,” Brandon Middaugh, general manager of sustainability markets & Climate Innovation Fund at Microsoft said. “Corporate investment can assist in jumpstarting and scaling nascent markets like low-carbon cement. Our team was attracted to Fortera’s approach due to its potential for deep emission reductions, competitive cost targets, and its expected compatibility with existing production infrastructure.”

Microsoft seeks to grow the market supply of low-emissions cement and to create an early demand signal that helps scale novel low-carbon products industry-wide.

Fortera's ReCarb technology enables this progress by producing cement with 70% lower carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions compared to ordinary portland cement (OPC), while maintaining near-term cost parity and performance standards. Fortera’s ReCarb technology integrates seamlessly with existing cement facilities, ensuring scalability without disrupting operating infrastructure.

"Microsoft's collaboration with Fortera aligns with our goal to advance novel technologies to commercially available products,” said Ryan Gilliam, CEO of Fortera. “Across a range of sectors, Microsoft has played a catalytic role in overcoming market barriers to decarbonization. Their investment highlights the impact our full commercial-scale plant brings to the low-carbon building materials space.”

Erik Urosa, group manager of impact investments at Microsoft, will also join Fortera's board of directors as an observer.

The collaboration builds on Fortera's growing commercial traction, which includes the flagship ReCarb Plant in Redding, California, recent strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Graymont, and successful placements in real-world construction projects. For more information on how Fortera is paving the way to zero-CO 2 cement production, visit forteraglobal.com.

