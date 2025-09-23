Healx Strengthens Focus on Preventing Cancer Recurrence by Leveraging Its AI-Powered Platform and Advancing Its Oncology Pipeline Through a Strategic Transaction with Vuja De Sciences

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healx, the AI-powered biotech company pioneering the next generation of drug discovery for rare diseases, today announced it has entered into a strategic transaction with Vuja De Sciences, a US-based biotech company focused on addressing cancer recurrence and metastatic endurance.

Healx’s proprietary AI platform has uncovered and prioritised therapeutic opportunities across rare diseases and is actively applied in rare and pediatric oncology. The platform is designed to generate and advance Healx’s own discovery programs, making it a natural fit with Vuja De Sciences, which brings both deep expertise in metastatic recurrence and a clinical-stage programme targeting cancer recurrence in osteosarcoma, which are highly complementary with Healx’s strategic focus and AI-driven approach. Together with Healx’s neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) program, this transaction reinforces the company’s established rare and pediatric oncology focus and further strengthens its growing therapeutic portfolio aimed at delivering innovative treatments for underserved patient communities.

This transaction underscores Healx’s mission-driven use of AI for good ─ applying cutting-edge technology to accelerate treatment discovery and bring meaningful options to rare disease patients. By combining Healx’s platform with Vuja De’s innovative program, the companies are advancing a promising therapy, HLX-4310, for preventing recurrence of metastatic osteosarcoma and deepening their shared commitment to rare and pediatric oncology. With the addition of this programme, Healx now advances two clinical-stage assets in this area.

“At Healx, we believe our AI platform can help solve humanity’s toughest health challenges ─ cancer recurrence,” said Dr. Tim Guilliams, CEO and Co-founder of Healx. “By joining forces with Vuja De Sciences, we are combining our AI driven discovery capabilities with their science innovation to accelerate novel breakthrough cancer treatments – starting with a promising therapy entering clinical trials this year.”

“This is a pivotal moment for Healx. By bringing together world-class science and cutting-edge AI, we are creating new opportunities to reshape the future of rare and pediatric cancers. I’m inspired by the path ahead and the impact we can make for patients,” said Dr. Jonathan Milner, Healx Chairman.

“We are delighted to join forces with Healx and share a deep commitment to addressing rare diseases," said Dr. David Warshawsky, Founder & CEO of Vuja De Sciences. “Metastatic osteosarcoma is a devastating cancer affecting mostly young patients, with a five-year survival rate of less than 20%. Our innovative therapeutic strategy aims to prevent recurrence and transform outcomes. Pairing our science with Healx’s AI platform broadens our reach and accelerates our mission to change the trajectory of rare cancers.”

Dr. Warshawsky will continue to lead the osteosarcoma program and will be joining the Healx executive team as Global Head of Metastatic Prevention.

The FDA has cleared the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for HLX-4310, demonstrating readiness to advance into clinical trials. The program is progressing with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation’s flagship research program – the Sunshine Project™ – for the upcoming Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

This transaction exemplifies Healx’s clinical-stage portfolio and strengthens its scientific footprint in rare oncology. It reinforces Healx’s position at the intersection of AI and drug development, committed to harnessing technology for good to develop breakthrough therapies for patients in need and to build a future where every rare condition can be treated.

Financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

About Healx

Healx is an AI-enabled biotech company with a mission to accelerate treatments for rare diseases. Its AI proprietary platform leverages generative AI and advanced machine learning to uncover novel disease mechanisms and therapeutic breakthroughs in a faster, cheaper and more effective way.

Founded by Tim Guilliams, PhD, biochemical engineer and tech entrepreneur from Cambridge University, and David Brown, PhD, co-inventor of Viagra and former Global Head of Drug Discovery at Roche, Healx has raised over $100 million to date from top-tier international investors.

For more information, visit www.healx.ai or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About National Pediatric Cancer Foundation

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (founded in 1991) is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to funding research to eliminate childhood cancer. They govern a unique, collaborative research consortium (the Sunshine Project™) consisting of physicians and scientists from over thirty of the top hospitals in the nation. They collaborate to idealize and aggregate the best scientific ideas and fund innovative research. The NPCF has received a perfect 100% score for financial health and transparency and is recognized as the top-rated cancer charity in the U.S. by Charity Navigator. For more information, visit NationalPCF.org